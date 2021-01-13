Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

47% of Americans say vaccinations are moving too slowly

Data: The Harris Poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans aren’t thrilled with the vaccine rollout so far, according to new Harris Poll data shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration will take over right in the midst of one of the most complex and highest-stakes logistical efforts the country has ever seen — and getting it right will be both a political and public-health imperative.

By the numbers: A plurality of Republicans and Independents, and a majority of Democrats, say the rollout is moving too slowly.

  • Among those who feel it’s going too slowly, however, there’s a sharp partisan divide over who’s at fault: 60% of Democrats say President Trump is to blame, while a plurality of Republicans (36%) say state governments are the problem.

What’s next: The Harris Poll — like the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index — found an increasing number of Americans now say they’re likely to get vaccinated.

  • 68% said they’re likely to get a vaccine, which wouldn’t be enough to achieve herd immunity, but those numbers could continue to rise.
  • Among people who said they weren’t likely to get vaccinated, some of the most common reasons included fear of side effects (55%), concerns about the fast development process (45%) and believing it won’t work (36%).
  • As more people get the shots without incident, some of those fears may be allayed.

Methodology: The survey was conducted Jan. 8-10 among a representative sample of 1,951 American adults.

Sam Baker
Jan 12, 2021 - Health

Scoop: The Trump administration's plan to speed up vaccinations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Trump administration is set to deliver new guidelines today that will get coronavirus vaccinations moving much faster.

Driving the news: New federal guidelines will recommend opening up the process to everyone older than 65, and will also aim to move doses out the door rather than holding some back.

Shawna Chen
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for at least 1 year

Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will provide immunity from the disease for at least one year, the biotech company said Monday per Reuters.

Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine is one of two now authorized for emergency use in the U.S., as coronavirus cases surge past 22.5 million nationally and 90.8 million globally.

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Plan to speed up vaccinationsVaccinating rural America — Moderna expected to provide immunity for 1 yearMore evidence of long-term symptoms
  2. Vaccine: More Americans want vaccine — States open "megasites"
  3. Environment: Unprecedented drop in emissions
  4. Education: Colleges embrace on-campus classes
  5. Politics: Third lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol Hill siege
  6. World: WHO warns world won't achieve 2021 coronavirus herd immunity
  7. Economy: Labor market recovery halted
  8. Sports: NBA training staffs are bearing the brunt of painstaking COVID protocols
