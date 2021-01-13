47% of Americans say vaccinations are moving too slowly

Americans aren’t thrilled with the vaccine rollout so far, according to new Harris Poll data shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration will take over right in the midst of one of the most complex and highest-stakes logistical efforts the country has ever seen — and getting it right will be both a political and public-health imperative.

By the numbers: A plurality of Republicans and Independents, and a majority of Democrats, say the rollout is moving too slowly.

Among those who feel it’s going too slowly, however, there’s a sharp partisan divide over who’s at fault: 60% of Democrats say President Trump is to blame, while a plurality of Republicans (36%) say state governments are the problem.

What’s next: The Harris Poll — like the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index — found an increasing number of Americans now say they’re likely to get vaccinated.

68% said they’re likely to get a vaccine, which wouldn’t be enough to achieve herd immunity, but those numbers could continue to rise.

Among people who said they weren’t likely to get vaccinated, some of the most common reasons included fear of side effects (55%), concerns about the fast development process (45%) and believing it won’t work (36%).

As more people get the shots without incident, some of those fears may be allayed.

Methodology: The survey was conducted Jan. 8-10 among a representative sample of 1,951 American adults.