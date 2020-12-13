Get the latest market trends in your inbox

States brace for budget cuts in order to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine being loaded onto a plane in Lansing, Michigan Sunday. The first doses of the vaccine will be distributed to all 50 states. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Some states expect to make cuts to essential parts of their budgets — like education, transportation and health care — in order to pay for coronavirus vaccine distribution, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: States say they need billions that they don't have to set up vaccination clinics, ensure storage capacity, organize community outreach and hire medical workers.

Driving the news: UPS and FedEx are set to deliver 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to about 150 locations in all 50 states by Monday, Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gustave Perna said this weekend.

What they're saying: Some members of a CDC panel that voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine candidate for people 16 years and older urged for more federal funding on Saturday.

  • Beth Bell, an ACIP member and global health expert from the University of Washington, said "the imbalance" of funds the federal government had put towards vaccine development compared to distribution "is really shocking and needs to be corrected because we are not going to be able to protect the American public if we don’t have a way to deliver the vaccines to them,” CNBC reports.
  • Pediatrician and ACIP member Peter Szilagyi highlighted the “need for substantially increased government funding to actually implement the recommendation.”

Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Health

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. ships out from Pfizer facility

The first U.S. batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine left a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, per CNN, days after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the inoculation.

Driving the news: UPS and FedEx will deliver 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to about 150 locations in all 50 states by Monday and to another 450 sites between Tuesday and Wednesday, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is with Operation Warp Speed.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Health

In photos: U.S. health care workers on the pandemic frontlines

Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the COVID-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on Dec. 4. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

The first truckloads of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were set to leave a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday for distribution across the U.S., offering hope that a mass rollout will alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical staff.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations are soaring and surging case numbers surpassed 16 million Saturday. Some 3 million vaccine doses are being distributed this week. Health care workers are being prioritized for inoculations. NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed to Axios there's still a fair way to go, with 75%–80% of Americans needing to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: First batch of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. ships out from a Pfizer facility.
  2. Health: Meet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  5. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here
