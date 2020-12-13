Get the latest market trends in your inbox

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. ships out from Pfizer facility

The first U.S. batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine left a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, per CNN, days after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the inoculation.

Driving the news: UPS and FedEx will deliver 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to about 150 locations in all 50 states by Monday and to another 450 sites between Tuesday and Wednesday, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is with Operation Warp Speed.

  • Perna said many governors are planning to administer the vaccine to health care workers and those at long-term care facilities.

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse preparing an injection of Pfizer-BioNtech's covid-19 vaccine in Belfast on Dec. 6. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images)

A CDC panel voted 11 to 0 to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for people 16 years and older on Saturday.

Why it matters: The recommendation moves the U.S. one step closer to immunizing Americans after the virus has killed more than 296,000 people in the country.

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use — CDC panel recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
  2. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country — Study: Boston conference linked to spread of over 333,000 COVID-19 cases.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  5. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Health

In photos: U.S. health care workers on the pandemic frontlines

Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the COVID-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on Dec. 4. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

The first truckloads of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were set to leave a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday for distribution across the U.S., offering hope that a mass rollout will alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical staff.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations are soaring and surging case numbers surpassed 16 million Saturday. Some 3 million vaccine doses are being distributed this week. Health care workers are being prioritized for inoculations. NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed to Axios there's still a fair way to go, with 75%–80% of Americans needing to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

