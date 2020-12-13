First batch of COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. ships out from Pfizer facility

The first U.S. batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine left a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, per CNN, days after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the inoculation.

Driving the news: UPS and FedEx will deliver 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to about 150 locations in all 50 states by Monday and to another 450 sites between Tuesday and Wednesday, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is with Operation Warp Speed.

Perna said many governors are planning to administer the vaccine to health care workers and those at long-term care facilities.

