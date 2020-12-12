COVID-19 vaccine will arrive to states by Monday

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use on Friday night, is expected to arrive throughout the U.S. by Monday to administer to health care workers, U.S. officials said Saturday.

Why it matters: The administration green-lighting shipments and distribution this weekend comes as the U.S. topped more than 3,000 deaths a day — more than 9/11 or D-Day.

The state of play: Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is with Operation Warp Speed, said Saturday that UPS and FedEx will deliver 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to about 150 state locations by Monday and to another 450 sites between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perna said many governors are planning to simultaneously administer the vaccine to health care workers and those at long-term care facilities.

Pfizer also told reporters on Saturday that it expects the first shipments of its coronavirus vaccine to leave the Michigan facility Sunday morning

