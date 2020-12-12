Get the latest market trends in your inbox

COVID-19 vaccine will arrive to states by Monday

General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer for the Defense Department's Project Warp Speed. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use on Friday night, is expected to arrive throughout the U.S. by Monday to administer to health care workers, U.S. officials said Saturday.

Why it matters: The administration green-lighting shipments and distribution this weekend comes as the U.S. topped more than 3,000 deaths a day — more than 9/11 or D-Day.

The state of play: Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is with Operation Warp Speed, said Saturday that UPS and FedEx will deliver 2.9 million doses of the vaccine to about 150 state locations by Monday and to another 450 sites between Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Perna said many governors are planning to simultaneously administer the vaccine to health care workers and those at long-term care facilities.
  • Pfizer also told reporters on Saturday that it expects the first shipments of its coronavirus vaccine to leave the Michigan facility Sunday morning

Oriana Gonzalez
17 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, the agency announced on Friday night.

Why it matters: It's a major milestone in the U.S. fight against COVID-19, clearing the way for the initial rollout of a vaccine that has been found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects.

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Health

U.S. buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Photo illustration: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense announced on Friday that they will purchase 100 million additional doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Why it matters: The purchase will bring the total doses of Moderna's vaccine owned by the federal government to 200 million, HHS said. The vaccine is still awaiting emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy — GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi vaccine delayed until late 2021U.S. buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna's vaccine.
  2. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  5. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
