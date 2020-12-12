Get the latest market trends in your inbox

CDC panel recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse preparing an injection of Pfizer-BioNtech's covid-19 vaccine in Belfast on Dec. 6. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images)

A CDC panel voted 11 to 0 to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate for people 16 years and older on Saturday.

Why it matters: The recommendation moves the U.S. one step closer to immunizing Americans after the virus has killed more than 296,000 people in the country.

Of note: CDC Director Robert Redfield still needs to approve the recommendation from the the outside group of medical experts before vaccines can be administered.

  • He is expected to accept it within hours, CNN reports.
  • Three panel members recused themselves from the vote because of conflicts of interest.

The big picture: The recommendation follows the Food and Drug Administration's Friday approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's emergency use authorization application.

  • The U.K. became the first country to grant emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 2, followed by Bahrain and Canada.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
20 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, the agency announced on Friday night.

Why it matters: It's a major milestone in the U.S. fight against COVID-19, clearing the way for the initial rollout of a vaccine that has been found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Dec 11, 2020 - Health

U.S. buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Photo illustration: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense announced on Friday that they will purchase 100 million additional doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Why it matters: The purchase will bring the total doses of Moderna's vaccine owned by the federal government to 200 million, HHS said. The vaccine is still awaiting emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy — GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi vaccine delayed until late 2021U.S. buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna's vaccine.
  2. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  5. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow