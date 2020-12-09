Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bipartisan lawmakers unveil detailed $908B coronavirus relief plan

Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Joe Manchin in February 2018 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday released a detailed outline of their $908 billion coronavirus stimulus proposal, according to a copy of the draft legislation obtained by Axios.

Details: The proposal includes an extension of enhanced unemployment insurance benefits by 16 weeks, but it does not include provisions on direct payments to individuals, increased funding for state and local governments, or detailed language on liability protections — some of the most disputed aspects under negotiation by both parties.

  • On liability protections — a top priority for Republicans — the proposal says there is "An agreement in principle as the basis for good faith negotiations."

Timing: The outline comes hours after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a $916 billion White House plan.

  • The White House version severely cuts the extended unemployment benefits negotiated by the bipartisan group, but does includes $600 stimulus checks as well as additional funding for state and local governments and a liability shield for businesses.
  • Mnuchin pitched the plan to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leadership on Tuesday.
  • Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately rejected the plan as insufficient, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy signaled their support.

What they're saying: McConnell criticized Democrats on Wednesday for trying to "kill any compromise" on a stimulus deal after Pelosi and Schumer rejected two Republican proposals yesterday.

  • But the Democratic leaders say they do support the $908 billion bipartisan deal.

Read the framework.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy says GOP leaders agree to $600 cash stimulus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Trump at the White House on March 27. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Axios that both he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the White House they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief deal being negotiated in Congress.

Driving the news: The top House Republican said he and McConnell committed to back the amount being sought by the White House during a Tuesday afternoon call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Mnuchin walked them through his $916 billion plan.

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden may start with 'skeleton staff'

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden will likely start with a "skeleton staff" in the West Wing to keep him healthy after the Trump administration's cavalier approach to the coronavirus, a White House support staffer familiar with the transition plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The incoming president, at 78, is in a high-risk group and already careful to mask up. President Trump and numerous staffers have flouted safety protocols and caught COVID-19, meaning there will have to be some sort of deep cleaning for the White House residence and offices before the new team moves in.

Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook

Anthony Fauci appears via video on Tuesday with Vice President-elect Harris and President-elect Biden. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden's COVID checklist includes getting Americans to wear masks as a patriotic duty, vaccinating 50 million people and reopening the majority of schools by the end of April.

Why it matters: The remote learning adopted by many of America's biggest school districts has been a disaster for students and parents alike.

