McCarthy says GOP leaders agree to $600 cash stimulus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Trump at the White House on March 27. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Axios that both he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the White House they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief deal being negotiated in Congress.

Driving the news: The top House Republican said he and McConnell committed to back the amount being sought by the White House during a Tuesday afternoon call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Mnuchin walked them through his $916 billion plan.

  • Mnuchin later issued a statement saying he had presented the details to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the president's plan includes money for state and local government and "robust liability protections for businesses, schools and universities."

Between the lines: McConnell did not include a second round of stimulus payments in the relief framework he released last week. On Tuesday, the Senate GOP leader also proposed removing both state and local aid provisions and a liability shield for businesses — the two most controversial provisions — to focus on passing what both parties agree on.

  • But all of those things are in the White House proposal.

McCarthy told Axios that the thinking among the Republican leaders and the White House is that a coronavirus stimulus bill should either include more funding for state and local governments and language on liability protections, or neither.

  • "We won’t move state without liability. So they’re either in it together or we drop both," McCarthy said.
  • He added that President Trump agrees with that sentiment, and said he thinks the White House's proposal "is something that everyone can support."
  • A spokesperson for McConnell declined to comment.

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans block inaugural committee from recognizing Biden win

From left, Steny Hoyer, Nancy Pelosi, Roy Blunt, Mitch McConnell, Amy Klobuchar. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republicans on the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies voted against a resolution that would have affirmed the committee was preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: By voting against the resolution, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy effectively blocked the committee from publicly recognizing Biden as president-elect.

Sara FischerAlayna Treene
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Congress considers relief for small theaters

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Congressional aides tell Axios that the stimulus proposal put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, which already has President Trump's seal of approval, would provide $15 billion in grants to independent performance venues and movie theaters.

Yes, but: The relief would only be available to companies with fewer than 500 full-time employees, about 60% of the movie theaters in the U.S.

Fadel Allassan
Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Federal watchdog finds Peter Navarro violated Hatch Act

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Office of Special Counsel issued a report on Monday finding that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly violated the Hatch Act — which restricts government employees from engaging in partisan political activities — by using his official authority for campaign purposes.

Why it matters: Navarro is one of more than a dozen Trump administration officials the OSC has found to have violated the act.

