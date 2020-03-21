31 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus briefing: Delivery date of medical masks to doctors, nurses unclear

Orion Rummler

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a coronavirus task force briefing on March 19. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Officials on the White House coronavirus task force had no firm answers on Saturday when asked when doctors and nurses across the country would receive medical masks to protect themselves while treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

What they're saying: "Sooner than weeks, it's going to be days, I would hope. We're going to try to make it days to the best possible way that we can," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, replied when reporters asked him about the timeline for delivering masks.

Why it matters: Hospitals around the country are running out of masks and other protective gear, and health care workers are taking desperate steps to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19, Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Where it stands: The Department of Health and Human Services "just placed an order for hundreds of millions of N95 masks," Vice President Pence said on Saturday, saying the order cost half a billion dollars and was coordinated through FEMA. It was unclear when or with what company the order for the masks was placed.

The state of play: 141 people died in the U.S. from COVID-19 between Tuesday and Friday. Hospitals are urging the federal government to approve emergency aid as soon as possible, fearful of shutting down over lack of funds. More states are issuing stay-at-home orders to promote social distancing.

  • A "Phase 3" coronavirus stimulus package to bring relief to potentially millions of Americans facing unemployment is being hashed out on the Hill. Pence said on Saturday that members of the task force are working with Congress to pass the legislation on Monday.
  • White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Saturday that the new stimulus package would be between $1.3 trillion and $1.4 trillion, the New York Times' Emily Cochrane reports.

U.S. coronavirus cases surge by over 10,000 in three days

Caitlin Owens

America's medical mask crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Hospitals around the country are running out of medical masks and other protective gear, and health care workers are taking desperate steps to protect themselves from exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Keeping doctors, nurses and other providers healthy and able to work is central to America's ability to manage the crush of patients expected to flood hospitals in coming days.

Marisa Fernandez

White House asks construction industry to donate face masks to hospitals

The Trump administration is asking construction companies to donate their inventories of face masks to local hospitals and forgo ordering more due to a global shortage in response to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Health care workers are experiencing a shortage of N95 fitted masks, a necessary tool to prevent healthy people from getting sick because they help block 95% of microbes. Construction workers often use face masks at work, and the White House has deemed those industrial masks "perfectly acceptable" for health care workers.

Orion Rummler

CVS faces shortage of face masks and hand sanitizer as coronavirus fears rise

A shops in Alhambra, California on Feb. 27 Photo: Frederic Brown via Getty Images

As more people are buying out Clorox wipes, sprays and bleach, CVS is handling temporary shortages of hand sanitizer and fitted N95 face masks that began earlier this month, CVS spokesperson Joe Goode told Axios.

Driving the news: Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington announced Friday that four patients are presumed to have the novel coronavirus. Three of them were infected by unknown means, per the CDC, while the fourth case is likely travel related.

