40 mins ago - Health

Hospitals are asking for a federal bailout ASAP due to coronavirus

Bob Herman

A rural hospital in Washington state earlier this month. Photo: Nick Otto/Washington Post via Getty Images

Hospital executives are urging the federal government to approve a cash influx as soon as possible, because many fear the coronavirus outbreak will force them to miss payroll and potentially shutter their doors.

What they're saying: "If we don't get some assistance in the next two weeks, we will have to begin to have a conversation ... that we will no longer to be able to be in business, and that we will have to close the hospital," J. Scott Graham, CEO of Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital in Washington state, told reporters Saturday.

Where it stands: The American Hospital Association is asking the federal government for a $100 billion bailout, as well as a waiver of the 2% Medicare cuts that were mandated through sequestration in 2013.

  • Congress is working again today to figure out what a final package for hospitals could look like.
  • But it's unclear if rural and safety net hospitals that are most in need of cash would get most of the bailout funds. Tom Nickels, a top lobbyist with the AHA, said federal aid could be pooled into a common stabilization fund for all hospitals.

Go deeper: Coronavirus threatens rural hospitals, from Kaiser Health News

Go deeper

Bob Herman

No part of the U.S. has enough hospital beds for a coronavirus crisis

There's a growing fear the U.S. will have to ration hospital beds like Iran or Italy (above). Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Every corner of the U.S. is at risk for a severe shortage of hospital beds as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, according to new simulations from Harvard, mapped out by ProPublica and the New York Times.

Why it matters: Total nationwide capacity for health care supplies doesn't always matter, because hospitals in one area can help out neighboring systems when they're overwhelmed by a crisis. But these projections indicate that won't be an option with the coronavirus — everybody will be hurting at the same time.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Health
Sam BakerJennifer A. KingsonBob Herman

Phase 2 of the coronavirus crisis is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. is scrambling to prepare for the second phase of the coronavirus outbreak — beyond the threat, to the actual response — and hospitals, investors and policymakers are already behind.

Why it matters: It's no longer that this could be bad for the economy; the layoffs are starting. It's no longer that the health care system may be overmatched; hospitals privately admit they are on the verge of it.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 19, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Hospitals have been preparing for coronavirus uptick

Health care workers in Italy preparing for coronavirus cases. Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Many U.S. hospitals have been stocking extra supplies and refreshing disaster preparation plans over the past month in the event the coronavirus becomes more prominent domestically.

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned this week that this infectious disease could spread more in the U.S., and hospitals have anticipated such scenarios.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health