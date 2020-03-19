Hospitals ask for $100 billion coronavirus bailout

The health care industry, led by the American Hospital Association, asked Congress on Thursday for $100 billion to offset the expenses related to coronavirus testing and treatment.

The big picture: Other industries like airlines and hotels are asking for taxpayer bailouts as their operations grind to a halt. Hospitals and medical groups are asking for money as their operations prepare for a capacity overload.

What they're saying: "It is clear that the expenses associated with responding to COVID-19 will be extraordinary," the heads of the AHA, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association wrote to Congress, which is considering several stimulus packages.

The groups argue they need $100 billion to cover the lost revenue coming from delayed elective procedures, higher staffing and training costs, rising supply costs, childcare needs for frontline health care workers, and creating extra capacity in other facilities.

Yes, but: Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers will still pay hospitals and doctors for all coronavirus care they provide. New billing codes also have been created.

Hospitals have consolidated and amassed large financial reserves over the past few years, and a lot of that surplus has been spent on new buildings, technology and compensation.

