Hospitals ask for $100 billion coronavirus bailout

Bob Herman

A coronavirus surge tent outside an AdventHealth hospital in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The health care industry, led by the American Hospital Association, asked Congress on Thursday for $100 billion to offset the expenses related to coronavirus testing and treatment.

The big picture: Other industries like airlines and hotels are asking for taxpayer bailouts as their operations grind to a halt. Hospitals and medical groups are asking for money as their operations prepare for a capacity overload.

What they're saying: "It is clear that the expenses associated with responding to COVID-19 will be extraordinary," the heads of the AHA, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association wrote to Congress, which is considering several stimulus packages.

  • The groups argue they need $100 billion to cover the lost revenue coming from delayed elective procedures, higher staffing and training costs, rising supply costs, childcare needs for frontline health care workers, and creating extra capacity in other facilities.

Yes, but: Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers will still pay hospitals and doctors for all coronavirus care they provide. New billing codes also have been created.

Bob Herman

Hospitals halt medical bills for coronavirus patients

A Providence hospital in Washington state. Photo: Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

Some hospital systems are temporarily pausing bills for any patients who receive care related to the new coronavirus.

Why it matters: Receiving costly medical bills could discourage people from seeking care even as the outbreak worsens. However, it's unclear what patients' financial obligations will look like once the pandemic simmers.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health
Fadel Allassan

Pence asks hospitals to delay elective procedures amid coronavirus pressure

Vice President Pence said during a White House press conference Wednesday that hospitals should move to delay elective procedures, as the nation's medical system scrambles to deal with those sickened by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: His request comes as states have already reported inadequate supplies of protective gear for health care workers — and as the country faces a potential severe shortage of hospital beds as the outbreak worsens.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 18, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

America's coronavirus bailouts

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

U.S. industries are asking for over a trillion dollars in bailouts as states, cities and counties direct residents to stay home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: The White House asked Congress on Wednesday for $1 trillion to facilitate COVID-19 relief to individual taxpayers, small businesses, the airline industry, and other "severely distressed sectors," with half the money tagged for businesses and the other half for individuals.

