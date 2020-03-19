41 mins ago - Health

Medicare clarifies which procedures hospitals should postpone

Bob Herman

Photo: Agence Photographique BSIP via Getty Images

Hospitals and surgery centers should delay less urgent procedures like carpal tunnel surgeries, cataract surgeries, colonoscopies and joint replacements, but they should not postpone more serious care such as cancer treatments, brain surgeries, transplants, trauma care and major heart surgeries, according to new recommendations from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Why it matters: Health care providers are delaying elective care to keep beds open and to prevent patients from catching the new coronavirus, but that does not mean patients should be cut off from lifesaving treatments if they need them.

Caitlin Owens

Patients will bear the burden of hospitals' coronavirus preparation

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Trump administration is urging hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to make room for coronavirus patients — and hospitals do need to free up more beds.

Yes, but: It's worth remembering that "elective" is a broad term, and these decisions — even if they're the right ones — will have real consequences for real patients.

Rashaan Ayesh

Surgeon general asks hospitals to stop elective surgeries

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is asking hospitals to consider stopping elective surgeries as the coronavirus spreads.

What Adams is saying: "Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve! Each elective surgery you do: 1) Brings possible #Coronavirus to your facilities 2) Pulls from PPE stores 3) Taxes personnel who may be needed for #COVIDー19 response," Adams tweeted on Saturday morning.

Bob Herman

Kaiser Permanente postpones elective procedures

Kaiser is an $84 billion organization. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

As a result of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Kaiser Permanente "will be postponing elective or non-urgent surgeries and procedures in all locations," the hospital and health insurance giant said today.

Why it matters: Kaiser is the largest health care organization thus far to delay these types of procedures, many of which are money-makers for hospitals. The widespread delays of nonurgent care indicate the system is bracing for a flood of patients who have contracted COVID-19.

