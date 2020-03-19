1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell releases Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus proposal

Alayna Treene

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for a "Phase 3" stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak includes direct payments of $1,200 to individual Americans making less than $75,000 annually.

Why it matters: The plan would be part of one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history.

Details:

Individual payments:

  • The plan would also deliver $500 for every American child. The amount of money is reduced by $5 for every $100 that a person earns over $75,000.
  • In sum, Americans earning more than $99,000 will get nothing.
  • Income levels, marital status, and number of children would be based on 2018 tax filings.

Delays filing deadline for tax returns:

  • The plan extends the April 15 filing date to July 15.
  • It also allows all individuals to postpone estimated tax payments due from the date of enactment until Oct. 15, 2020.

Special rules for use of retirement funds:

  • The proposal waives the 10% early withdrawal penalty for distributions up to $100,000 from qualified retirement accounts for coronavirus-related purposes.
  • It also provides flexibility for loans from certain retirement plans for coronavirus-related relief.
  • The plan describes "a coronavirus-related distribution" as one made to an individual: (1) who is diagnosed with COVID-19, (2) whose spouse or dependent is diagnosed with COVID-19, or (3) who experiences adverse financial consequences as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, laid off, having work hours reduced, being unable to work due to lack of child care due to COVID-19, closing or reducing hours of a business owned or operated by the individual due to COVID-19, or other factors as determined by the Treasury Secretary.
What's next:

Negotiations between McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (who has his own plan), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will now kick into gear.

  • McConnell pledged Thursday that the Senate would not return to their home states until the new legislation is passed.
  • "We need to take bold and swift action as soon as possible," he said. "The Senate is not going anywhere until we take action."

Read the plan.

