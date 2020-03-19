McConnell releases Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus proposal
House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for a "Phase 3" stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak includes direct payments of $1,200 to individual Americans making less than $75,000 annually.
Why it matters: The plan would be part of one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history.
Details:
Individual payments:
- The plan would also deliver $500 for every American child. The amount of money is reduced by $5 for every $100 that a person earns over $75,000.
- In sum, Americans earning more than $99,000 will get nothing.
- Income levels, marital status, and number of children would be based on 2018 tax filings.
Delays filing deadline for tax returns:
- The plan extends the April 15 filing date to July 15.
- It also allows all individuals to postpone estimated tax payments due from the date of enactment until Oct. 15, 2020.
Special rules for use of retirement funds:
- The proposal waives the 10% early withdrawal penalty for distributions up to $100,000 from qualified retirement accounts for coronavirus-related purposes.
- It also provides flexibility for loans from certain retirement plans for coronavirus-related relief.
- The plan describes "a coronavirus-related distribution" as one made to an individual: (1) who is diagnosed with COVID-19, (2) whose spouse or dependent is diagnosed with COVID-19, or (3) who experiences adverse financial consequences as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, laid off, having work hours reduced, being unable to work due to lack of child care due to COVID-19, closing or reducing hours of a business owned or operated by the individual due to COVID-19, or other factors as determined by the Treasury Secretary.
What's next:
Negotiations between McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (who has his own plan), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will now kick into gear.
- McConnell pledged Thursday that the Senate would not return to their home states until the new legislation is passed.
- "We need to take bold and swift action as soon as possible," he said. "The Senate is not going anywhere until we take action."