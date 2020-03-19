Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for a "Phase 3" stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak includes direct payments of $1,200 to individual Americans making less than $75,000 annually.

Why it matters: The plan would be part of one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history.

Details:

Individual payments:

The plan would also deliver $500 for every American child. The amount of money is reduced by $5 for every $100 that a person earns over $75,000.

In sum, Americans earning more than $99,000 will get nothing.

Income levels, marital status, and number of children would be based on 2018 tax filings.

Delays filing deadline for tax returns:

The plan extends the April 15 filing date to July 15.

It also allows all individuals to postpone estimated tax payments due from the date of enactment until Oct. 15, 2020.

Special rules for use of retirement funds:

The proposal waives the 10% early withdrawal penalty for distributions up to $100,000 from qualified retirement accounts for coronavirus-related purposes.

It also provides flexibility for loans from certain retirement plans for coronavirus-related relief.

The plan describes "a coronavirus-related distribution" as one made to an individual: (1) who is diagnosed with COVID-19, (2) whose spouse or dependent is diagnosed with COVID-19, or (3) who experiences adverse financial consequences as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, laid off, having work hours reduced, being unable to work due to lack of child care due to COVID-19, closing or reducing hours of a business owned or operated by the individual due to COVID-19, or other factors as determined by the Treasury Secretary.

What's next:

Negotiations between McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (who has his own plan), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will now kick into gear.

McConnell pledged Thursday that the Senate would not return to their home states until the new legislation is passed.

"We need to take bold and swift action as soon as possible," he said. "The Senate is not going anywhere until we take action."

