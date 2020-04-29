1 hour ago - Technology

Pandemic flattens the sharing economy

Scott Rosenberg

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The "sharing economy" — as embodied by companies like Uber, Airbnb, and WeWork — is in critical condition, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Basic assumptions about the evolution of human behavior in the digital age are melting under the pressure of COVID-19, requiring us to recalibrate how we envision the tech-enabled future.

Driving the news:

The pandemic has brutally shut down these companies' fundamental bets.

  • Right now Americans simply aren't leaving home much, and when they do, they will drive in their own cars if that's an option. (They may still prefer ride-hailing to mass transit, or be left with no other option in places where transit routes have been drastically cut back.)
  • Minimal travel means little demand for short-term rentals. And thanks to work-from-home orders, there's little demand for co-working space.

The big picture: The sharing economy — an idealistic vision birthed and branded in the late 2000s, during the last economic crisis — held that Americans were moving beyond an ethos of acquiring and protecting stuff.

  • Instead, we would willingly share use and enjoyment of space, vehicles, and tools, saving money to buy memorable experiences and fulfilling leisure activities.
  • Software could make this possible by widely distributing access to information about the availability of those spaces, vehicles and tools, and by building reputation ratings and "trust proxies" to put us at ease with relying on strangers.
  • In the early days of the Web, Americans got comfortable using their credit cards online and selling used appliances on eBay. Sharing-economy entrepreneurs aimed to extend that approach everywhere.
  • As a 2014 Wired cover story put it, "We are entrusting complete strangers with our most valuable possessions, our personal experiences — and our very lives. In the process, we are entering a new era of Internet-enabled intimacy."

Yes, but: The companies that emerged to deploy this vision in American cities, driven by a startup ideology of "scaling fast" and enriching investors, turned it into something faster and nastier — a grinding gig economy with a flashy app front-end.

  • The billion-dollar sharing giants were all about squeezing new efficiencies out of existing human and material assets, and then trying to squeeze a profit from fees on the margins.
  • That was always a tough business proposition: Uber and Lyft, which are both now publicly traded, have never turned a profit.
  • Now, even if these firms bounce back in the post-lockdown world, they've lost all room to maneuver.

What's next: In some ways, the pandemic opens a door to the revival of the sharing economy's original, grassroots ideals of community cooperation and peer-to-peer trust.

  • There's a lot of flour, sugar and yeast passing from neighbor to neighbor these days, even if we're just leaving it on one another's doorsteps.
  • We may not rush back into shared spaces — but we've experienced a profound demonstration of interdependence.

Go deeper

Jennifer A. Kingson

Prepare for less privacy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Whether in the workplace or the mall, people can expect that an opened-up world will involve more intrusive security measures and surveillance.

Why it matters: All the new coronavirus protocols that companies are considering for their workers and customers — from contact tracing and temperature-taking to heat mapping and "immunity passports" — have privacy and civil liberties implications.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow27 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 3,117,756 — Total deaths: 217,207 — Total recoveries — 932,114Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 1,012,583 — Total deaths: 58,355 — Total recoveries — 115,936 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now infected over 1 million people and killed more than 58,355 Americans in less than three months since the first known death related to COVID-19 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Context: 58,220 Americans died during the Vietnam War that lasted for 19 years, according to the National Archives. The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR, which notes "8.5 troops were killed for every 100,000 U.S. residents" in the war's deadliest year, 1968.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health