WeWork bonds are trading at severely distressed levels

Felix Salmon
In 2018, when WeWork was raising money at a $20 billion valuation, the thinking was: "Office occupants are realizing they kind of like being around people and they don’t mind having less space."

WeWork's value proposition was simple: It was amazing at optimizing space, and was able to squeeze the number of square feet per worker down to a borderline-claustrophobic 75.

  • The 75 square feet includes all the seemingly spacious communal areas, which means the actual offices are even more tightly packed.

Driving the news: WeWork is desperately trying to renegotiate its leases, while its controlling shareholder, SoftBank, is reneging on its promise to spend $3 billion buying back shares from ousted founding CEO Adam Neumann and others.

Why it matters: The bond market is sending a strong signal that the true value of WeWork's equity is exactly $0. The company's bonds are trading at severely distressed levels, meaning that after default and bankruptcy, there's likely to be very little value in the company for bondholders to be able to recover.

Dan Primack

SoftBank pulls the plug on $3 billion WeWork bailout

SoftBank has officially pulled the plug on its $3 billion tender offer for WeWork shares, which was agreed to last fall and scheduled to close yesterday.

Why it matters: This is money that was all but promised to early WeWork employees and investors, some of whom may have made major financial decisions based on its receipt. The snarkier coverage may focus on the $970 million that former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann "lost," but that shouldn't obscure where the bulk of the money was to go.

5 hours ago - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

Scoop: WeWork tells employees that press is "mischaracterizing" SoftBank plans

WeWork on Wednesday told employees that the company has plenty of access to capital and that it will keep its co-working buildings open so that its members can keep their own businesses running, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

The big picture: This comes after reports that WeWork's largest shareholder may bail on a $3 billion tender offer it had agreed to last fall, and as the coronavirus pandemic has made co-working less palatable to those seeking to follow social distancing recommendations.

Mar 18, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

Softbank threatens to pull the plug on WeWork bailout

SoftBank yesterday threatened to pull the plug on its $3 billion tender offer for shares of WeWork, which was agreed to last fall and scheduled to close on April 1.

What’s happening: The formal message sent to investors is that SoftBank believes several deal conditions may not be satisfied, including the closing of a recapitalization of its Chinese joint venture, anti-trust approvals, and the emergence of a governmental investigation into company finances.

Mar 18, 2020 - Economy & Business