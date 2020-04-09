2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus pandemic pushes WeWork to make more room for workers

Erica Pandey

A WeWork in San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

WeWork — the driver of America's shift to smaller, shared office spaces — is planning layout changes at its nearly 900 locations for life after the coronavirus pandemic, according to company documents reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: After months of paranoia, social distancing and working from home, the millions who work from WeWorks will be wary of returning to shared kitchens, phone booths and desks. WeWorks have 75 square feet of space per worker, compared to the national average of 214.

What's happening: WeWork is removing some seats and desks at its locations and halving many conference rooms' capacities so workers can observe six-foot social distancing guidelines.

  • It'll add hand-washing or sanitizing stations as well as wipe dispensers to high-touch common areas like kitchens and phone nooks.

But that might not be enough for many nervous workers.

  • Tenants are telling WeWork they don't expect all of their employees to return to work at once when restrictions are lifted.
  • "When the time comes to return to work, we recognize that the manner in which this happens may look different for members across our community, so we are preparing accordingly," a WeWork spokesperson tells Axios.

The bottom line: The easiest way for WeWorks to move to a higher number of square feet per worker is just for fewer workers to come in to the office. Which seems to be exactly what's likely to happen, when the lockdown is lifted.

Erica Pandey

America's shrinking offices stare down the coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Over the last four decades, Americans' personal space at work has steadily shrunk.

Why it matters: Companies around the country were able to abruptly send their employees home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but bringing those panicked employees back after the pandemic won't be so easy — especially to increasingly cramped, open-plan offices.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: U.K. PM "stable, improving" in intensive care

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff" in the intensive care unit of London's St. Thomas' Hospital, where he is being treated for the coronavirus, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden told the BBC Thursday.

Zoom in: The update comes as ministers meet to discuss whether to extend the United Kingdom's lockdown and after the country's health officials reported Wednesday the highest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths — 938, taking the total to over 7,300. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Wednesday the U.K. is "nowhere near lifting the lockdown," with the virus not expected to peak there until next week.

Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

