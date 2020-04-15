Airbnb secures additional $1 billion in debt

Airbnb has secured $1 billion in debt from a group of investors, adding to the $1 billion in debt and equity it announced last week.

Why it matters: Like the rest of the travel industry, Airbnb has taken a huge hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic, which is also raising questions about its plans to go public in 2020.

Details: The loan's interest rate is priced 7.5% above the LIBOR benchmark, a source tells Axios.

This loan is first lien debt, meaning that it will get repaid before the loan Airbnb announced last week. The latter therefore comes with a higher interest rate because of the heightened risk to investors.

Lenders include Apollo Global Management Inc., Benefit Street Partners, Blackstone Group Inc., Glade Brook Capital Partners, Oaktree Capital and Owl Rock Capital, as Bloomberg reported earlier.

The big picture: Airbnb cut $800 million in expenses in late March by halting all marketing spend and freezing hiring. It's also lowered its internal valuation from $31 billion to $26 billion.