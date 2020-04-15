1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb secures additional $1 billion in debt

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo Illustration: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Airbnb has secured $1 billion in debt from a group of investors, adding to the $1 billion in debt and equity it announced last week.

Why it matters: Like the rest of the travel industry, Airbnb has taken a huge hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic, which is also raising questions about its plans to go public in 2020.

Details: The loan's interest rate is priced 7.5% above the LIBOR benchmark, a source tells Axios.

  • This loan is first lien debt, meaning that it will get repaid before the loan Airbnb announced last week. The latter therefore comes with a higher interest rate because of the heightened risk to investors.
  • Lenders include Apollo Global Management Inc., Benefit Street Partners, Blackstone Group Inc., Glade Brook Capital Partners, Oaktree Capital and Owl Rock Capital, as Bloomberg reported earlier.

The big picture: Airbnb cut $800 million in expenses in late March by halting all marketing spend and freezing hiring. It's also lowered its internal valuation from $31 billion to $26 billion.

Airbnb raises $1 billion to weather the coronavirus crisis

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals

Airbnb has raised $1 billion in debt and equity from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners.

Why it matters: Airbnb, like the rest of the travel industry, has taken a major business hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company recently halted all marketing spend and froze hiring. Questions also remain about its plans to go public this year.

Airbnb to spend $250 million to partially refund hosts

Photo Illustration: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

After recently allowing all customers to cancel reservations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb says it will spend $250 million to refund 25% of the cancellation fees that hosts would have otherwise received depending on their select policy. It also created a $10 million relief fund for select hosts, which includes $9 million donated by Airbnb's founders.

The big picture: Airbnb has been in the unpleasant position of having to please both sides of its marketplace, while also managing its own finances. It recently cut marketing spend to save $800 million, among other moves, as its business takes a huge hit, a source tells Axios.

Rural areas see short-term rental boom amid coronavirus spread

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While the travel industry and accommodations are taking a major hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, short-term rentals in U.S. rural (and suburban, to a less extent) areas are seeing an uptick, according to new data from AirDNA.

The big picture: People are fleeing densely populated areas, especially on the coasts, and taking up shelter in isolated rentals in rural and more "destination" type of locales.

