Uber is said to mull major layoffs as CTO exits

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

As people continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, leadership at Uber is discussing potentially laying off as much as 20% of the company's workforce, according to The Information. The company's chief technology officer, Thuan Pham, has also recently resigned, Uber confirms.

The big picture: Though Uber's food delivery business is experiencing a boom as restaurants seek to remain afloat, much of its ride-hailing business has dissipated — dipping 60–70% in Seattle during the height of the city's outbreak, for example.

  • The company also recently withdrew its financial forecast for the rest of the year, signaling it anticipates its business to be affected for months to come.

Per a spokesperson: "As you would expect, the company is looking at every possible scenario to ensure we get to the other side of this crisis in a stronger position than ever."

Kia Kokalitcheva

Uber and San Francisco tangle over food delivery pricing

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Uber looks like it's playing hardball again — this time in a conflict with the city of San Francisco over food delivery fees.

What's happening: In response to an order from the San Francisco mayor capping the fees delivery services can charges restaurants, Uber's food delivery business announced Friday it would no longer serve residents of the city's Treasure Island neighborhood, saying it's no longer able to finance those operations.

Sara Fischer

Academy says streamed films eligible for Oscars until theaters reopen

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Films won't need to be released in theaters to qualify or win an Oscar next year, according to new rules announced Tuesday evening by the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Why it matters: Movie studios are required to debut their films in a physical theater in Los Angeles County for at least seven days in order to qualify for the Oscars, but the Academy says it's temporarily changing its rules as most movie theaters remain shuttered across the country due to the coronavirus.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,098,391 — Total deaths: 216,160 — Total recoveries — 921,199Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,008,066 — Total deaths: 58,126 — Total recoveries — 115,003 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

