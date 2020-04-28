Uber is said to mull major layoffs as CTO exits

As people continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, leadership at Uber is discussing potentially laying off as much as 20% of the company's workforce, according to The Information. The company's chief technology officer, Thuan Pham, has also recently resigned, Uber confirms.

The big picture: Though Uber's food delivery business is experiencing a boom as restaurants seek to remain afloat, much of its ride-hailing business has dissipated — dipping 60–70% in Seattle during the height of the city's outbreak, for example.

The company also recently withdrew its financial forecast for the rest of the year, signaling it anticipates its business to be affected for months to come.

Per a spokesperson: "As you would expect, the company is looking at every possible scenario to ensure we get to the other side of this crisis in a stronger position than ever."

