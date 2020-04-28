Uber is said to mull major layoffs as CTO exits
Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios
As people continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, leadership at Uber is discussing potentially laying off as much as 20% of the company's workforce, according to The Information. The company's chief technology officer, Thuan Pham, has also recently resigned, Uber confirms.
The big picture: Though Uber's food delivery business is experiencing a boom as restaurants seek to remain afloat, much of its ride-hailing business has dissipated — dipping 60–70% in Seattle during the height of the city's outbreak, for example.
- The company also recently withdrew its financial forecast for the rest of the year, signaling it anticipates its business to be affected for months to come.
Per a spokesperson: "As you would expect, the company is looking at every possible scenario to ensure we get to the other side of this crisis in a stronger position than ever."
