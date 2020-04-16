1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Uber pulls 2020 financial forecasts

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Uber said on Thursday that it's withdrawing its forecasts for certain revenue and earnings metrics for the year, and it will write down between $1.9 billion and $2.2 billion from the value of equity investments. Its investments include ride-hailing companies Grab and Didi and food delivery company Zomato.

Why it matters: While Uber is seeing a surge in its food delivery business, demand for rides has dramatically dropped — by as much as 60–70% in Seattle at the peak of its outbreak — as people stay home to curb the virus spread.

  • Uber also says that its COVID-19 sick paid leave for drivers will reduce GAAP revenue by an estimated $17 million to $22 million in Q1, and an estimated $60 million to $80 million in Q2.
  • Food delivery company GrubHub also withdrew its guidance for 2020 this week, citing effects of the coronavirus pandemic and adding to the list of companies doing so.
  • Uber's share price went up more than 5% in after-hours trading.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Gates Foundation ups coronavirus relief fund by $150 million

Bill Gates at the New Economy Forum in November 2019 in Beijing, China. Photo: Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $150 million for its coronavirus relief efforts on Wednesday, on top of the $100 million committed in February.

The big picture: Tech giants like Google and Facebook have donated hundreds of millions to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Apr 15, 2020 - Health
Courtenay Brown

Another 5.2 million jobless claims filed last week amid coronavirus crisis

Data: FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: With the more than 16 million jobless claims filed over the past three weeks, more jobs have now been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

11 hours ago - Economy & Business