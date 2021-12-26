Sign up for our daily briefing

Holiday sales up 10.7% from pre-pandemic season

Yacob Reyes

People wait in line to do last-minute holiday shopping in New York City on Dec. 24. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Holiday sales rose by 10.7% compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period, the fastest increase in 17 years, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: U.S. retail sales had initially struggled against the backdrop of rising prices, supply chain issues and labor shortages, as businesses emerged from the economic damage incurred at the height of the pandemic.

  • The dramatic sales increase also comes as the newly discovered Omicron variant has spread rapidly throughout the country, fueling fears that the strain may soon upend the new normal.
  • Clothing and jewelry sales rose by more than 30%, according to AP. Online sales were also up 61% from 2019.

The backdrop: The National Retail Foundation predicted in October that holiday sales during November and December would grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020, compared with an 8.2% growth during those same months in 2020.

  • The retail trade group is slated to release a broader picture of sales performances next month, according to the wire service.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 11 mins ago - Health

New supply chain crisis: medical supplies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Between 8,000 and 12,000 shipping containers carrying medical supplies to various parts of the U.S. are on a delay of up to 37 days due to ongoing transportation congestion, according to new data from the Health Industry Distributors' Association.

Why it matters: Per their projections, medical supplies arriving at a U.S. port on Christmas Day won't be delivered to hospitals and other care settings until February 2022. That could delay critical supplies at a time when health care is already expected to most need them due to surges from Delta and Omicron.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel more than 6,000 holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

More than 6,000 flights worldwide have been cancelled over the three-day Christmas weekend as airlines continue to contend with surging cases of the Omicron variant and staff shortages, CNN reported.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruptions.

Hope King
Updated 5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street predicts expensive, bumpy 2022

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wall Street strategists see the shape of 2022 pegged to three main hooks: inflation, corporate spending and the pandemic's path.

Why it matters: The unusual conditions of the past two years will likely lead to more mixed signals next year.

