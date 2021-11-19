Sign up for our daily briefing

Supply chain troubles aren't going anywhere

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Supply chain snarls are probably here to stay. That’s not to say that today’s specific challenges won’t abate at some point. But there will be new ones — different from our current variety of chip shortages and a dearth of truck drivers.

Why it matters: Pandemic-driven turmoil may have put supply chains on the public’s radar, but major disruptions were picking up even before COVID — think trade wars, Brexit, and an increasing number of extreme weather events.

  • Meanwhile, some of the most disruptive events of the COVID era were not COVID-related: the Texas freeze, Hurricane Ida, cargo ships stuck in canals.

What they’re saying: “Supply chain disruptions will continue to happen both more frequently, and with potentially larger magnitude,” Dan Swan, co-lead of McKinsey's operations practice, tells Axios.

  • For companies, these issues have grown from being a responsibility handled by operations teams, into a CEO-level priority — and that’s likely to continue, he says.

State of play: In McKinsey's latest survey of global supply chain leaders, released today, 92% of respondents said they had changed their supply chain footprints in the last year to boost resilience.

  • That compares to the less than three-quarters who thought they'd do so, as of the same survey last year.

What’s next: Almost 90% of survey respondents expect to pursue some sort of regionalization — moving certain operations, like factories, closer to customers — during the next three years (Ford and GM, for example, are both forging deals with chipmakers to produce domestically).

  • And it'll be more common for companies to ask for information about their suppliers' suppliers — because breakdowns there can ripple through the chain, Swan says.
  • We're not there yet: Less than half of the company leaders in McKinsey's survey said they understand the risks their key suppliers face.

The bottom line: As a supply chain professional, Swan jokes that he has “never been more popular” than he is right now.

Data: Indeed; Chart: Axios Visuals

Supply chain woes aren't going anywhere — and job postings on Indeed.com for logistics specialists and coordinators are up 37% since April.

The big picture: Digitization has accelerated a skills gap. Jobs in demand-planning have transformed into roles that require data scientists, McKinsey's Swan says.

  • Only 1% of respondents to McKinsey's survey of global supply chain leaders said they have sufficient in-house digital talent.
  • And 55% of survey respondents said they are investing in re-skilling their existing employees to address the shortfall.

Alissa Widman Neese
Nov 18, 2021 - Axios Columbus

Your favorite place to grocery shop

Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It appears most of our readers plan on going Krogering when they stock up on their Thanksgiving groceries.

By the numbers: The results of our grocery store survey are in and, overwhelmingly, our readers are loyal to the Cincinnati-based chain.

Axios
Nov 18, 2021 - Podcasts

Retail’s surprising upswing

For three months straight, retail sales have been on the rise — despite inflation being up as well. Meanwhile, supply chain issues and consumer demand are leaving some stores with bare shelves. 

To understand how all these trends can coexist and what they say about the state of retail, Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey is joined by retail industry analyst Neil Saunders.

Zachary Basu
13 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow