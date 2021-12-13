Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The labor shortage is a health problem

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Almost half of unemployed Americans say health issues are the primary reason they're not working, according to new survey data from McKinsey, shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: If one of the key drivers of the labor shortage is Americans' physical and mental health, rather than any lack of economic growth, then that means the Fed is not well placed to get millions more people working.

By the numbers: Mental health problems have reached epidemic proportions. McKinsey's American Opportunity Survey polled 5,000 Americans and found that 37% of them had been diagnosed with mental health issues, or sought treatment for their mental health.

Between the lines: The survey found that 16% of respondents were unemployed, with 9% looking for work and 7% not looking. Those numbers are much higher than the official unemployment rate of 4.2%.

  • Health was by far the main reason they said they weren't working. 15% said it was because of their mental health, and 30% said it was because of their physical health.
  • Among unemployed people who are not looking for work, the numbers are even higher: 20% say it's because of their mental health, and 45% say it's because of their physical health.
  • Where it stands: Health-related unemployment is on an upward trajectory, compared to the last time the survey was run, in March.

The big picture: The number of American jobs is about 9 million lower than the pre-pandemic trend. Only 59.2% of Americans are employed, down from 61.1% pre-pandemic and a high of 64.7% in 2000.

  • The number of job openings, however, is at an all-time high of more than 11 million.

The bottom line: The pandemic has been very tough on America's physical and mental health. That explains a large part of the labor shortage, and it's not something that can be fixed with low interest rates.

Yacob Reyes
14 hours ago - World

Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

More than half a billion people globally were pushed into extreme poverty last year due to health care costs during the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization and the World Bank said Sunday.

Why it matters: The pandemic exasperated global inequities in access to health care, according to the organizations. It also triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, ultimately making health care harder for people to obtain.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
59 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Lucid Motors CEO shares his vision for cheaper electric cars

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson speaks with Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller on "Axios on HBO." Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday.

Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
60 mins ago - Economy & Business

Cable news talent wars are shifting to streaming platforms

Data: MoffettNathanson Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

The vacancies at cable news companies are piling up as networks and journalists begin to eye streaming alternatives.

Why it matters: Primetime cable slots and the Sunday shows are no longer the most opportunistic placements for major TV talent.

