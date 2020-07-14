2 hours ago - Health

Study: 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance this year

Reproduced from Families USA; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

Roughly 5.4 million adults in the U.S. lost their health insurance from February to May after losing their jobs, according to a new estimate from Families USA, a group that favors the Affordable Care Act.

Why it matters: There are more adults under 65 without insurance in Southern states which are the same states setting new records for single-day coronavirus infections along with rising hospitalizations.

What they found: 3.9 million adults lost health insurance over one year during the Great Recession, per Families USA's analysis. It only took four months in this current crisis for an estimated 5.4 million Americans to lose health insurance.

  • More than 20% of adults in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas were without insurance as of May.
  • All of these states have set new records in the past two weeks for their highest number of coronavirus infections in a single day, per data from the COVID Tracking Project.
  • 46% of adults who lost coverage caused by the pandemic came from five states, per Families USA: Florida, New York, Texas, California, and North Carolina.

The backdrop: 21 million Americans were unemployed in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' nonfarm payrolls report.

Between the lines: Southern states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • Many of the Southern states that are experiencing a significant surge in coronavirus infections "stepped on the gas" while lifting lockdown restrictions, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx told Wharton Business Daily last week.

What's next: Definitive data on how many Americans have lost health coverage will not be available from the federal government until mid-2021 or later that year, the New York Times reports.

Methodology: Families USA estimated the number of uninsured workers in each state for 2020 from BLS data, Urban Institute research and Kaiser Family Foundation data. The consumer group estimated national health insurance levels from 2005-2017 from IPUMS-CPS at the University of Minnesota.

Estimates of total uninsured adults in May 2020 combine (1) estimates from 2018, the most recent year for which pre-COVID-19 data are available for all 50 states, with (2) coverage losses estimated to result from job losses from February through May 2020.

Go deeper: The coronavirus is exposing the holes in employer health insurance

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Apr 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's tone on the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted in the last month as the illness has swept across the U.S., which has now reported more confirmed cases than any country in the world.

Why it matters: Reporting from Axios, the New York Times, Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has revealed that Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about the threat that the virus could pose to American lives and the economy. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Jul 10, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Hong Kong's secondary schools, primary schools and kindergartens will close on Monday, education secretary Kevin Yeung announced Friday.

What's happening: Hong Kong reported 147 new coronavirus infections over the past week, the Financial Times reports. 88 of those infections were reportedly locally transmitted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. budget deficit reached all-time high of $864 billion in June

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. budget deficit reached $864 billion in June as Congress allocated trillions to help cushion the damage from the coronavirus recession and massive job losses reduced tax revenues, the Treasury Department said in its latest monthly report.

The big picture: It took 10 months last year for the country's budget deficit to reach roughly the same amount, at $866.8 billion. June's new high is the "biggest monthly budget deficit in history," per AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow