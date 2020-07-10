2 hours ago - Health

Roughly 7,000 Floridians hospitalized from coronavirus

A health care worker testing a patient for coronavirus on July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Data released by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday shows that 6,974 people in the state are currently being treated in hospitals for the coronavirus, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Why it matters: Florida has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks and has broken single-day records for new cases multiple times since the end of last month.

By the numbers: 1,578 patients have been hospitalized in Miami-Dade County, the largest number reported in the state.

  • Miami-Dade is followed by Broward County at 969, Palm Beach County at 606 and Orange County with 478 hospitalizations.

Of note: The data, which the state promised to release two weeks ago, does not distinguish between patients occupying general hospital beds and intensive care units.

  • Hospitals around the state have recently met their ICU bed capacity or are close to doing so, CBS News reports.

The big picture: Florida reported 120 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, its highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic.

  • Though deaths from COVID-19 are trending downward nationally, they are increasing in Florida, Texas and Arizona, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

Orion Rummler
Jul 9, 2020 - Health

Florida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began

People are tested for COVID-19 in Orlando, Florida on July 8. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

120 people in Florida have died from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the state's health department reported on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the state's highest daily death toll from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Bob Herman
Jul 9, 2020 - Health

Many hospitals aren't pausing procedures as coronavirus cases rise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Hospitals in coronavirus hotspots are not scaling back their elective procedures, even as their intensive-care units are filling up with coronavirus patients.

Between the lines: Hospitals are ignoring federal recommendations and their own industry's guidance, which says non-urgent procedures should not restart until there is a "sustained reduction in the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the relevant geographic area for at least 14 days."

Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Which states have set single-day coronavirus records this week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

13 states this week surpassed records set just last week for their highest number of coronavirus infections in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health department data. 16 states in total reported new highs.

The big picture: The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't just due to increased testing — particularly where the number of cases has grown fastest over the last month, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

