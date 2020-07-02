The Florida Department of Health reported 10,109 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the state's highest single-day increase yet, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Why it matters: The massive surge in new cases comes just days after the state broke its previous record and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the government will not reinstate restrictions or again close businesses to prevent the virus' spread.

The number of new cases in Florida has grown by over 100% since June 23. It only reported 2,610 cases on June 17.

Florida has now recorded a total of 169,106 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. It also reported 67 deaths Thursday, bringing its total death toll to 3,617.

Where it stands: Florida's current phase of reopening does not put a limit on how many visitors can be in stores or gyms and allows bars to serve half as many guests as they normally would, although the state has suspended on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars. Social distancing is encouraged at all businesses.

