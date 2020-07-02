54 mins ago - Health

Florida again breaks single-day record for new coronavirus cases

A health care worker administering a coronavirus test on June 27. Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,109 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the state's highest single-day increase yet, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Why it matters: The massive surge in new cases comes just days after the state broke its previous record and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the government will not reinstate restrictions or again close businesses to prevent the virus' spread.

  • The number of new cases in Florida has grown by over 100% since June 23. It only reported 2,610 cases on June 17.
  • Florida has now recorded a total of 169,106 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. It also reported 67 deaths Thursday, bringing its total death toll to 3,617.

Where it stands: Florida's current phase of reopening does not put a limit on how many visitors can be in stores or gyms and allows bars to serve half as many guests as they normally would, although the state has suspended on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars. Social distancing is encouraged at all businesses.

Go deeper: Florida mayor urges people to forgo "private house parties"

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Updated Jun 28, 2020 - Health

Florida reports record single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases on Saturday — surpassing the state's previous record of 8,942 infections in a single day, set last Friday, per the Washington Post.

By the numbers: Florida's total number of cases stands at over 130,000 as of Saturday night. The state confirmed nearly 9,000 the previous day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 30, 2020 - Health

Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: More than 50% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Jun 28, 2020 - Health

Pence disputes that virus surge was caused by states reopening too quickly

Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, pushed back on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday against claims that the new surge of coronavirus cases is a result of states reopening too quickly.

Why it matters: Public health experts, including the task force's own Anthony Fauci, largely agree that increased mobility and social contact stemming from the lifting of lockdown restrictions are driving spikes in infections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow