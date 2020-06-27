1 hour ago - Health

Florida mayor urges people to forgo "private house parties"

People wait in line for a restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida on June 26. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The mayor of Pinecrest, a small town in the Florida county with the most coronavirus infections, warned residents this week that "private house parties" are the area's most dangerous spreaders of the virus.

Why it matters: Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours — a massive spike that bumps the state's total to 122,960 cases, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports. Most of the state's infections are in Miami-Dade County.

What he's saying: "The law does not enable us to enforce the rules we use on public spaces on private property. So, our current option is to appeal to the common sense and decency of our citizens. This danger comes directly from within," Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino said.

  • "We understand the fatigue of this situation, particularly during graduation season and summer. We understand that young people do not take this seriously. But we ALL must take this seriously," Corradino said.

The big picture: Young people are now accounting for a larger number of coronavirus infections across the U.S.

By the numbers: Recorded deaths in Florida have decreased in recent days, with nearly 3,400 fatalities in total and over 14,000 people hospitalized, per the state health department. The state has logged over 132,000 infections.

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus cases are increasing, but deaths aren't — yet

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh
9 hours ago - Health

Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Government virus expert Anthony Fauci told reporters in a press briefing on Friday that contact tracing efforts to contain the coronavirus are "not working."

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, contact tracing of cases is the best tool available to stem the spread of an outbreak. But understaffed public health agencies, privacy concerns, disappointing technology, and the sheer size of the pandemic are limiting the technique's effectiveness.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 9,866,685 — Total deaths: 495,692 — Total recoveries — 4,983,029Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 2,488,037 — Total deaths: 125,255 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kits.
  7. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  8. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  9. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - World

Schools in Italy scheduled to reopen on Sept. 14

Students wearing face masks wait to enter their High School Graduation Exams outside the Liceo Classico Massimo D'Azeglio on June 17 in Turin, Italy. Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Schools across Italy are scheduled to reopen starting September 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Education Minister Lucia Azzolina announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Parents in Italy started returning to work in early May, per the New York Times, as the country gradually reopened after weathering one of the worst early coronavirus outbreaks in the world.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow