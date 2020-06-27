The mayor of Pinecrest, a small town in the Florida county with the most coronavirus infections, warned residents this week that "private house parties" are the area's most dangerous spreaders of the virus.

Why it matters: Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours — a massive spike that bumps the state's total to 122,960 cases, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports. Most of the state's infections are in Miami-Dade County.

What he's saying: "The law does not enable us to enforce the rules we use on public spaces on private property. So, our current option is to appeal to the common sense and decency of our citizens. This danger comes directly from within," Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino said.

"We understand the fatigue of this situation, particularly during graduation season and summer. We understand that young people do not take this seriously. But we ALL must take this seriously," Corradino said.

The big picture: Young people are now accounting for a larger number of coronavirus infections across the U.S.

By the numbers: Recorded deaths in Florida have decreased in recent days, with nearly 3,400 fatalities in total and over 14,000 people hospitalized, per the state health department. The state has logged over 132,000 infections.

