U.S. coronavirus cases are increasing, but deaths aren't — yet

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is on the rise again, but the number of daily deaths is still dropping from the U.S.'s mid-April peak.

Between the lines: This is likely in part because younger people, for now, are accounting for a larger share of new infections.

What they're saying: The falling number of new deaths are "among other things a reflection of improvements in medical care, and more diagnosed cases occurring in milder disease and younger patients as older individuals protect themselves better," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently tweeted.

Yes, but: Young people don't exist in social silos; they visit older family members and interact with older or sicker coworkers. That means that as these more vulnerable groups get the virus, the death rate may shoot back up.

  • "The death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate," top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told me.
  • The high number of cases in young people is "not surprising," Fauci added, as younger people are more likely to engage in riskier behaviors right now. "They get infected first, then they come home, and then they infect the older people. The older people get the complications, and then they go to the hospitals."

Details: Officials in southern states are becoming alarmed about the number of cases in young adults, the New York Times reports. Outbreaks in these states are being tied to bars and frat parties.

Mike Allen
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sarah Sanders says John Bolton was "drunk on power"

Sarah Sanders and John Bolton at the White House in 2018. Photo: Mike Theiler/Pool/Getty Images

One former top West Wing official tells Axios that national security adviser John Bolton was unpopular even before the leaks from his tell-all, "The Room Where It Happened," which is out Tuesday.

Axios has a first look for you at a fiery passage from a book that's coming this fall from former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "Speaking for Myself." She writes that, during President Trump's state visit to London last year, "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything."

Hans Nichols
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin Hassett to leave White House this summer

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave the administration this summer, after returning in March to help the president respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to two administration officials.

Why it matters: Hassett has shown an ability to translate economic numbers into tangible terms for the president, steering Trump to support more stimulus and relief. His departure could cede power to administration officials who oppose a $2 trillion package and worry about the deficit.

Alexi McCammond
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Pennsylvania swing voters look to shake-up for stability

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some swing voters in Erie, Pa., tell us they're gravitating to Joe Biden — less as a change agent than as a path back to stability, and to restoring the national respect they feel has been lost under President Trump.

The big picture: This was the first time in 16 of our monthly Engagious/Schlesinger swing-voter focus groups that more participants opposed Trump than supported him.

