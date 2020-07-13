34 mins ago - Health

Houston mayor calls for two-week shutdown as hospitalizations surge

A healthcare worker at a COVID-19 testing site in Houston, Texas, on July 9. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Monday that he has proposed a two week city-wide shutdown to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Why it matters: Harris County, where Houston is located, is reporting the most coronavirus cases and fatalities in the state, per Texas' health department. More people are hospitalized and in the ICU in Houston than any other major city in the state.

  • The CEO of Houston's public health system said on Monday that the region is seeing numbers related to the spread of the virus that are "disproportionately higher than anything we have experienced in the past."
  • He noted that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital's ICU is at 113% capacity, and 75% of its beds are coronavirus patients.

What they're saying: "If we can not have a shut down, then at least step back to state's Phase 1," Turner tweeted. "This will allow us to reset and reassess."

Flashback: Last month, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that transmission in Houston is uncontrolled and poses a significant threat to the community. Texas paused its phased economic reopening on June 25 as it became clear that the surging outbreak could accelerate out of control.

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Health

Houston public health system CEO says coronavirus situation is "dire"

Houston's coronavirus situation is "dire, and it's getting worse, seems like, every day," Harris Health System CEO and President Dr. Esmail Porsa said Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The big picture: Porsa said the region is seeing numbers related to the spread of the virus that are "disproportionately higher than anything we have experienced in the past." He noted that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital's ICU is at 113% capacity, and 75% of its beds are coronavirus patients.

Sara FischerRashaan Ayesh
5 hours ago - Health

Hong Kong Disneyland to close again due to coronavirus surge

A sign announcing the park's first closure in January. Photo: Ayaka McGill/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday announced that it would close again on July 15, after reopening last month from a coronavirus-driven shutdown that began in January.

The state of play: Hong Kong authorities ordered it to close after the city reported 38 new infections on Friday. Comparatively, Orlando's Walt Disney World reopened Saturday even as the state reported over 15,000 new cases in a single day over the weekend.

Bob Herman
12 hours ago - Health

Health workers fear new shortages of protective equipment

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Health care workers faced severe shortages of face masks, gowns and other protective equipment at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and they're afraid it's happening again now.

Why it matters: Hospitals, nursing homes and physician clinics need this equipment to protect themselves and to avoid spreading infection. Supplies are already stretched thin, and will likely get thinner as the coronavirus and flu season converge in the fall.

