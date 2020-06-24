57 mins ago - Health

Houston hospitals near capacity as coronavirus cases climb statewide

Joseph Varon, the doctor in charge of the COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in north Houston, checks on a patient in Houston, Texas on May 6. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

97% of intensive care beds in Houston's Texas Medical Center are occupied as of Wednesday.

Why it matters: Houston is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas. The state reported a record number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, per the state health department — which is not purely due to expanded testing.

What's happening: Houston reported more than 987 new infections on Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. He noted that 91% of the new infections come from tests that were conducted between June 14 and June 22. Seven additional people died from the coronavirus in Houston as of Wednesday evening.

  • Texas has reported over 125,000 infections and nearly 2,300 deaths overall, per the state health department.
  • Turner announced that Houston is asking FEMA to extend its testing commitment to the city beyond June 30. The agency currently runs two testing sites in the city.
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged Texans to stay home to fight the "rampant" spread of the virus on Tuesday.

Zoom in: 70% of the occupied ICU beds in the Texas Medical Center system are currently taken by non-coronavirus patients, while 27% are occupied by people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Justin Green
Jun 23, 2020 - Health

COVID-19 sweeps the South

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The summer reprieve from the coronavirus isn't coming, and the outbreak is hitting the Sun Belt the hardest.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci warned today of a "disturbing surge" driven by community spread in metropolitan areas in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Orion Rummler
Jun 23, 2020 - Health

Texas governor urges people to stay home after record spike in coronavirus cases

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged Texans to stay home to fight the "rampant" spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, warning in interviews with local outlets KRIS-TV and KBTX-TV that the state has reported an all-time high of over 5,400 new cases over the last 24 hours.

What he's saying: “First, we want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home. Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home,” Abbott told KBTX-TV.

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will impose a travel advisory and 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates beginning Thursday at midnight.

By the numbers: More than 121,200 Americans have died from COVID-19. Over 2.3 million people have tested positive for the virus from 28 million tests in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 647,000 Americans have recovered.

