Houston hospitals near capacity as coronavirus cases climb statewide

97% of intensive care beds in Houston's Texas Medical Center are occupied as of Wednesday.

Why it matters: Houston is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas. The state reported a record number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, per the state health department — which is not purely due to expanded testing.

What's happening: Houston reported more than 987 new infections on Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. He noted that 91% of the new infections come from tests that were conducted between June 14 and June 22. Seven additional people died from the coronavirus in Houston as of Wednesday evening.

Texas has reported over 125,000 infections and nearly 2,300 deaths overall, per the state health department.

Turner announced that Houston is asking FEMA to extend its testing commitment to the city beyond June 30. The agency currently runs two testing sites in the city.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged Texans to stay home to fight the "rampant" spread of the virus on Tuesday.

Zoom in: 70% of the occupied ICU beds in the Texas Medical Center system are currently taken by non-coronavirus patients, while 27% are occupied by people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Go deeper: Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas