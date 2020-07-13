3 hours ago - Health

Houston public health system CEO says coronavirus situation is "dire"

Houston's coronavirus situation is "dire, and it's getting worse, seems like, every day," Harris Health System CEO and President Dr. Esmail Porsa said Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The big picture: Porsa said the region is seeing numbers related to the spread of the virus that are "disproportionately higher than anything we have experienced in the past." He noted that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital's ICU is at 113% capacity, and 75% of its beds are coronavirus patients.

Why it matters: New York hospitals never became so overwhelmed that patients were abandoned in hallways, but the situation became dire after lockdowns were in place, and became a matter of riding out the storm, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.

  • In Texas and elsewhere, people remain free to move around and thus keep spreading the virus.

What he's saying: "The situation, the best I can describe it is dire and it's getting worse, it seems like, every day. As we're hopeful we can turn for the better, it seems like every day we're setting a new record."

  • "LBJ Hospital has been over 100% capacity for ICU beds. As of yesterday afternoon, it was 113%. That happens, exactly as you describe it, as we add more intensive care beds to the hospital, the capacity goes over 100% capacity. Meaning every traditionally designated ICU bed at LBJ Hospital is already occupied. And 75% of those beds are now COVID-19 positive, which is staggering."

Rashaan Ayesh
21 hours ago - Health

Miami-Dade mayor: "It won't be long" until county's hospitals reach capacity

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said on CNN's "State of the Union" that six hospitals in his county have already reached capacity, and that "it won't be long" until other systems are overwhelmed as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in Florida.

Why it matters: Giménez's concern over hospital capacity comes as the state reported 15,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday — shattering the previous record for highest single-day increased that any state has reported during the pandemic.

Dan Primack
8 mins ago - Health

SPACs are the new IPOs

Churchill Capital Corp. III has agreed to acquire health-cost management services provider Multiplan at an initial enterprise value of $11 billion, as such deals continue to proliferate as alternatives to IPOs.

Why it matters: This is the largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, and also includes the largest private investment in public equity (PIPE) associated with a SPAC. Existing Multiplan owners like Hellman & Friedman and General Atlantic will roll over more than 75% of their collective stake, and own over 60% of the public company.

Kendall BakerFadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Sports

Washington Redskins will change team name

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that the NFL team plans to change its name.

Why it matters: It brings an end to decades of debate around the name — considered by many to be racist toward Native Americans. The change was jumpstarted by nationwide protests against systemic racism in the U.S. this summer.

