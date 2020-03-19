GM and Ford in talks with Trump admin to make ventilators to help in coronavirus fight

Ford and General Motors are looking into making medical equipment including ventilators that could help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Details: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News he had spoken with executives including GM CEO Mary Barra about the issue. A Ford spokeswoman said the firm "stands ready to help the administration in any way we can, including the possibility of producing ventilators and other equipment," per Automotive News. Axios has contacted the companies for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.