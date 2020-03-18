19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Detroit automakers to close all plants over coronavirus fears

Joann Muller

GM plant in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus, Axios has confirmed.

The big picture: The decision, which reverses early efforts to cancel or stagger shifts to protect workers from infection, will affect 150,000 hourly Big Three workers — with repercussions throughout their extensive supply chains.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Forgotten factory workers urge plant shutdowns as coronavirus spreads

Ford factory employees work in close proximity, touching many of the same surfaces. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Pressure is building on automakers to halt U.S. production as hourly employees grow more anxious about their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Factory workers can't work from home, and on a vehicle assembly line, they work in close proximity, touching the same surfaces and sharing tools many times a day. Manufacturing workers in other industries face similar issues.

Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

Rebecca Falconer

Mark Cuban vows to help hourly workers impacted by NBA coronavirus move

Mark Cuban at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City in February. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN Wednesday that his team would "put together a program" for hourly workers who'd lose work after the NBA suspended the season following a Utah Jazz player testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Cuban's remarks during his team's game against the Denver Nuggets come as momentum builds to compensate hourly workers impacted by the virus. Tech giants have led the charge, with Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter pledging to pay hourly workers including cooks and cleaners regular wages. Cuban said at a news conference later he's more worried about his family than the NBA games suspension.

