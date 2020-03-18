Detroit automakers to close all plants over coronavirus fears
GM plant in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus, Axios has confirmed.
The big picture: The decision, which reverses early efforts to cancel or stagger shifts to protect workers from infection, will affect 150,000 hourly Big Three workers — with repercussions throughout their extensive supply chains.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.