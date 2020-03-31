More than 400 long-term care facilities report coronavirus cases

More than 400 long-term care facilities across the United States are now combatting cases of the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control told Axios on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The numbers mark a 172% reported rise in long-term facility cases since March 23, notes NBC News, which first reported the news. Long-term care facilities often host ill and elderly people who are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of COVID-19. A spokesperson for the CDC said the agency is working with state and local health departments to assist facilities with the virus and help those without cases to reduce their risk.

