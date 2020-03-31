36 mins ago - Health

More than 400 long-term care facilities report coronavirus cases

Ursula Perano

The Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Washington, a center of the state's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

More than 400 long-term care facilities across the United States are now combatting cases of the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control told Axios on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The numbers mark a 172% reported rise in long-term facility cases since March 23, notes NBC News, which first reported the news. Long-term care facilities often host ill and elderly people who are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of COVID-19. A spokesperson for the CDC said the agency is working with state and local health departments to assist facilities with the virus and help those without cases to reduce their risk.

Caitlin Owens

Nursing homes prepare for coronavirus

Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, a center of the state's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Nursing homes are uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus, and they — along with other elderly care facilities — are taking action to protect their residents, AP reports.

Between the lines: Older people and those who have other health complications are particularly susceptible to the virus, early evidence suggests, and the majority of U.S. deaths so far have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home.

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 as states scramble to curb the spread

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington state. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. soared to 1,037 and the death toll to at least 31 by early Wednesday, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments.

The big picture: Nearly 40 states had reported cases by Tuesday and at least 12 have declared a state of emergency — Washington, California, New York, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida and Michigan — which reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

