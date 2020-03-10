Feds tell nursing homes to restrict visitors
The Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
Nursing homes should not allow visitors into their facilities who live in a place "where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring," or meet other criteria, according to new recommendations from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Why it matters: Older adults are especially susceptible to catching the coronavirus, so the federal government is trying to limit the spread for a vulnerable population. However, hospices don't have these visiting restrictions.