14 mins ago - Health

Feds tell nursing homes to restrict visitors

Bob Herman

The Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Nursing homes should not allow visitors into their facilities who live in a place "where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring," or meet other criteria, according to new recommendations from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Why it matters: Older adults are especially susceptible to catching the coronavirus, so the federal government is trying to limit the spread for a vulnerable population. However, hospices don't have these visiting restrictions.

Caitlin Owens

Nursing homes prepare for coronavirus

Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, a center of the state's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Nursing homes are uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus, and they — along with other elderly care facilities — are taking action to protect their residents, AP reports.

Between the lines: Older people and those who have other health complications are particularly susceptible to the virus, early evidence suggests, and the majority of U.S. deaths so far have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home.

Rebecca Falconer

CDC detects first possible community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

A virologist looking at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A person in California who hadn't traveled to a country impacted by the novel coronavirus nor had any known contact with anyone infected by the virus has tested positive to COVID-19, the CDC said in a statement.

Why it matters: Per the CDC, "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown." However, the patient may have "been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC noted. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," it said.

Caitlin Owens

Hospitals and Medicaid enrollees lose under Trump's budget

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's 2021 budget proposes massive reductions in Medicare and Medicaid spending, which would be felt most acutely by hospitals and Medicaid beneficiaries.

Why it matters: Budget proposals are more about messaging than policies that have any chance of becoming law, but it's still a good indication of the direction the administration would like to head in if Trump wins re-election.

