Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees go into U.S. quarantine

Rebecca Falconer

American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas on Monday. Photo: Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

328 American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been put into quarantine at U.S. military bases after arriving from Japan, including 14 infected with the novel coronavirus, U.S. government health officials told reporters Monday.

Details: "A select number of high risk patients were transported onward from both locations using those same aircraft to Omaha, Nebraska, for care at the University of Nebraska," Health and Human Services official Robert Kadlec said at the news briefing.

  • These included six passengers from the Travis Air Force Base in California, which landed just before midnight on Sunday, and seven from the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, which arrived early Monday, said Dr. William Walters, director of operational medicine at the State Department.

Infected passengers: Kadlec said the State Department was not aware that 14 of the evacuees had contracted COVID-19 as they left the cruise ship at Yokohama Port and that the patients had tested negative for the virus a few days earlier.

  • "If those results had come back four hours earlier before we’d started to disembark the ship and before these people were evacuees within an evacuation system, then it would’ve been a different discussion," Walters said.

The big picture: The outbreak on the ship began after a guest from Hong Kong sailed from Yokohama on Jan. 20 before disembarking back home on Jan. 25, Princess Cruises said. He showed no symptoms aboard the ship, but tested positive for coronavirus in a Hong Kong hospital six days later.

  • Over 40 Americans who had been on the Diamond Princess had previously been confirmed as infected and will remain in Japanese hospitals for treatment, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "Face the Nation" Sunday.
  • Evacuees will undergo 14 days of quarantine in the U.S. 61 Americans remain aboard the ship, according to a note on the briefing transcript.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerEileen Drage O'Reilly

Cruise ship evacuations: More Americans test positive for coronavirus

A bus carrying American citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at the U.S. government-chartered aircraft that is taking them back to the United States while authorities wear protective suits look on at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Another 14 passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship before being flown in a "specialist containment" area of the plane to the United States, per a U.S. government statement early Monday.

Details: Over 40 Americans who had been on the ship had previously been confirmed as infected and will remain in Japanese hospitals for treatment, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "Face the Nation" Sunday. The rest were evacuated, and these latest cases were among them. All evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival Monday morning.

Updated 18 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Thousands released from Carnival cruise ship after coronavirus scare

The Carnival Costa Smeralda cruise ship docked in Italy. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Approximately 6,000 Carnival cruise ship travelers have been released after a passenger from Macau experienced possible coronavirus symptoms but tested negative, the BBC reports.

The state of play: Officials feared the ship would be the first impacted by the coronavirus spread. Diseases can quickly flourish among cruise ship passengers because so many people are in such close proximity to each other.

Updated Jan 31, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Westerdam cruise ship coronavirus case raises fresh concerns

The Westerdam cruise ship docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Friday. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Several countries were trying on Monday to locate hundreds of passengers who departed the Westerdam cruise ship when it docked in Malaysia, where an American traveler tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Health experts have expressed concern that the passengers of the Westerdam, operated by Holland American Line, were released without a quarantine order, including the 83-year-old American woman infected with COVID-19.

17 hours ago - Health