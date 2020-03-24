China's Hubei province to lift travel ban as coronavirus threat eases
Jiangsu province medical assistance team members from at a ceremony marking their departure after helping with the novel coronavirus recovery effort in Wuhan, Hubei province, in China on Thursday. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Health officials in China said Tuesday they will soon allow transportation into and out of Hubei province, where the novel coronavirus was discovered.
Why it matters: The announcement, effective on April 8 for virus epicenter Wuhan and on Thursday for elsewhere in the province, essentially ends the mass quarantine residents have experienced since being placed on lockdown in January. Hubei has seen a decline in infections in recent days, culminating in the province reporting for the first time last Thursday no new cases since the outbreak came to prominence in December.