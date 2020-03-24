Health officials in China said Tuesday they will soon allow transportation into and out of Hubei province, where the novel coronavirus was discovered.

Why it matters: The announcement, effective on April 8 for virus epicenter Wuhan and on Thursday for elsewhere in the province, essentially ends the mass quarantine residents have experienced since being placed on lockdown in January. Hubei has seen a decline in infections in recent days, culminating in the province reporting for the first time last Thursday no new cases since the outbreak came to prominence in December.