China's Hubei province to lift travel ban as coronavirus threat eases

Rebecca Falconer

Jiangsu province medical assistance team members from at a ceremony marking their departure after helping with the novel coronavirus recovery effort in Wuhan, Hubei province, in China on Thursday. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials in China said Tuesday they will soon allow transportation into and out of Hubei province, where the novel coronavirus was discovered.

Why it matters: The announcement, effective on April 8 for virus epicenter Wuhan and on Thursday for elsewhere in the province, essentially ends the mass quarantine residents have experienced since being placed on lockdown in January. Hubei has seen a decline in infections in recent days, culminating in the province reporting for the first time last Thursday no new cases since the outbreak came to prominence in December.

Rebecca Falconer

No new coronavirus cases in Wuhan, China, where global pandemic began

Medical staff cheer before going into an ICU ward for coronavirus patients at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Monday. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

There were no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Hubei province, China, including the city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first discovered, per a post on the local health department's website Wednesday.

Why it matters: Chinese authorities introduced unprecedented measures in January in an effort to contain the virus, including suspending all travel in and out of all cities in Hubei province and preventing the province's 59 million people from leaving home.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Timeline: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak and cover-up

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios Photos: Stringer/Getty Images, Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images, Peng/Xinhua via Getty via Getty Images

Axios has compiled a timeline of the earliest weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in China, highlighting when the cover-up started and ended — and showing how, during that time, the virus already started spreading around the world, including to the United States.

Why it matters: A study published in March indicated that if Chinese authorities had acted three weeks earlier than they did, the number of coronavirus cases could have been reduced by 95% and its geographic spread limited.

Rebecca Falconer

Coronavirus: GM and Ford in talks with Trump admin to make ventilators

Line workers at the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, 2019. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Ford and General Motors are looking into making medical equipment including ventilators that could help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Details: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News he had spoken with executives including GM CEO Mary Barra about the issue.

