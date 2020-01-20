Chinese health officials and state media reported on Monday that the number of confirmed cases of a coronavirus that originated in Wuhan in early January and has since claimed three lives has more than tripled to 218, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Chinese health officials also confirmed that the pneumonia-like virus can be passed from person-to-person, raising the prospect of more cases emerging this week as millions begin traveling across the country for the annual Lunar New Year holiday.