Stories

Confirmed cases of coronavirus triple to 218

A man wearing a mask while riding a bike
A man wears a mask while riding a bike in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 17. Photo: Getty Images

Chinese health officials and state media reported on Monday that the number of confirmed cases of a coronavirus that originated in Wuhan in early January and has since claimed three lives has more than tripled to 218, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Chinese health officials also confirmed that the pneumonia-like virus can be passed from person-to-person, raising the prospect of more cases emerging this week as millions begin traveling across the country for the annual Lunar New Year holiday.

The big picture: South Korea, Japan and Thailand have confirmed at least one case of the the new virus. The patients had all traveled from the Wuhan area, according to the WSJ.

  • Wuhan health authorities said the number of infected patients jumped to 198 on Monday, from 62 on Sunday. 35 of the patients were in severe condition, while nine were critical.
  • China has also confirmed additional cases in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, three of country's largest cities.

What they're saying: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday the country will curb the outbreak.

  • "People's lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed," he said, according to the New York Times.

What's next: The World Health Organization said Monday it will convene an emergency committee on Wednesday to determine if the outbreak constitutes an international emergency, NYT reports.

Go deeper: U.S. to begin airport screening for new China virus as concerns grow

China