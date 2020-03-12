2 hours ago - Health

America closes up shop

Axios

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The days of ignoring the coronavirus are over.

The big picture: State and local governments — combined with big cultural institutions and corporations — are rapidly making social distancing a reality felt by all Americans.

  • Sports leagues are going dark: The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS are suspending or delaying their seasons. The NCAA is canceling March Madness.
  • Cultural events are being canceled or postponed: Broadway in NYC is the latest to shut down, and the St. Patrick's Day parades won't march in 2020.
  • Schools are shutting down or going virtual: The list of universities that aren't shutting down is becoming shorter than the ones going online.
  • States like Washington and New York are going on war footings vs. the virus, with emergency declarations and grim warnings.
  • Even the U.S. Capitol is closing its doors to visitors until April 1.

Between the lines: President Trump's Oval Office address last night has not been well-received, with markets plummeting and widespread confusion thanks to his false claims over how a European travel ban will be implemented.

  • Epidemiologists predict numbers will still rise, and they say actions could be better put toward mitigating community spread in the U.S.
  • Joe Biden blasted the administration's "colossal" failure on coronavirus testing and called for free testing plus emergency paid sick leave.
  • Bernie Sanders warned that the "number of casualties may be even higher than what the armed forces experienced in WWII." (That sounds crazy until you recall the congressional doctor warned 70 million–150 million Americans may become infected.)

The bottom line: Things are likely to get much worse before they get better, as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his public today:

  • "This is the worst public health crisis for a generation. ... Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time."

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Broadway and sports leagues shut down

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The governors of California, New York, Oregon and Washington have all banned or recommended canceling gatherings of more than a few hundred people, as a way to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: States, cities, sports leagues, conference organizers, employers, colleges and now Broadway theaters are all pulling the plug on scheduled events, as the country braces for an ever-growing outbreak.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Axios

How to beat back the coronavirus

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus is here and will complicate life for millions of Americans — but there are signs from Asia that it can get better if we're willing to take that pain now.

The big picture: Coronavirus is stifled by early and aggressive action — and no matter how well-intentioned, half-measures only seem to make things worse.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

The Americans who can't hide from coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The stock markets are in bad shape, but for the millions of Americans who aren’t invested in stocks, coronavirus is presenting a far more imminent concern.

Why it matters: Quarantines usually work with at least 90% participation, but many Americans lack the flexibility to work remotely, take a sick day or absorb having schools close.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health