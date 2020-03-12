52 mins ago - Health

Capitol to close to public until April 1 amid coronavirus outbreak

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Capitol — as well as House and Senate office buildings — will close to the public until April 1 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, AP reports.

The state of play: The House and Senate sergeants-at-arms said the move, set to begin at 5pm on Thursday, was made "out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public." The Capitol complex will remain open to lawmakers, their staff members, journalists and other official visitors during the closure.

Go deeper: Rep. Matt Gaetz tests negative for coronavirus after contact with confirmed patient

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Congress "last to leave" as other institutions send people home

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While major institutions across the U.S. are sending people home and reassessing interactions amid coronavirus fears, Democratic and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have told lawmakers they have no immediate plans to close Congress.

Why it matters: It's a potential petri dish for the virus. Many lawmakers fit high-risk profiles because they're over 60, have underlying health conditions and are mixing in close quarters with visitors, staff and reporters.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Rep. Matt Gaetz tests negative for coronavirus after contact with confirmed patient

Rep. Matt Garth. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

Rep. Matt Gaetz tested negative for the novel coronavirus after entering self-quarantine Monday due to contact with an individual at CPAC who was confirmed to have the illness.

Why it matters: Gaetz was traveling with President Trump on Air Force One about an hour before his office announced that he would go into self-quarantine.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene

Congressional doctor predicts 70 million-150 million U.S. coronavirus cases

Photo: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Congress' in-house doctor told Capitol Hill staffers at a close-door meeting this week that he expects 70-150 million people in the U.S. — roughly a third of the country — to contract the coronavirus, two sources briefed on the meeting tell Axios.

Why it matters: That estimate, which is in line with other projections from health experts, underscores the potential seriousness of this outbreak even as the White House has been downplaying its severity in an attempt to keep public panic at bay.

Go deeperArrow23 hours ago - Health