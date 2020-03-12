Updated 17 mins ago - Sports

More sports leagues suspend seasons due to coronavirus outbreak

More sports leagues in the U.S. and around the world are suspending their seasons or limiting fan attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, after the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to announce it would postpone its season on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it is suspending matches for 30 days as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

  • The PGA Tour announced that all golfing tournaments and events in the near future will go on as planned, but without spectators.
  • NCAA basketball's Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, MAC, AAC and others canceled their conference tournaments. The NCAA March Madness tournament is currently set to be played without fans.
  • The NHL is expected to announce Thursday afternoon whether it will suspend its season as well. Teams have been advised by the league not to conduct practices or team meetings in the interim.

March Madness games to be played without fans due to coronavirus

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: The shock announcement comes days before Selection Sunday will kick off March Madness, one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year. The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that it classified the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Networks axe live TV audiences over coronavirus concerns

Major television networks are abandoning audiences for their live shows in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, networks confirmed on Wednesday.

The big picture: 2020 candidates are canceling political rallies out of concern for COVID-19, as sports leagues and teams take similar precautions by barring fans from some of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year.

NCAA doesn't rule out barring fans from March Madness due to coronavirus

An advocacy group for college athletes urged the NCAA to consider holding March Madness with no fans as a way to protect against the coronavirus, and the NCAA didn't dismiss the idea out of hand, AP reports.

The state of play: The games, which begin on March 17, still would be televised.

