More sports leagues suspend seasons due to coronavirus outbreak
Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
More sports leagues in the U.S. and around the world are suspending their seasons or limiting fan attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, after the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to announce it would postpone its season on Wednesday.
Driving the news: Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it is suspending matches for 30 days as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
- The PGA Tour announced that all golfing tournaments and events in the near future will go on as planned, but without spectators.
- NCAA basketball's Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, MAC, AAC and others canceled their conference tournaments. The NCAA March Madness tournament is currently set to be played without fans.
- The NHL is expected to announce Thursday afternoon whether it will suspend its season as well. Teams have been advised by the league not to conduct practices or team meetings in the interim.