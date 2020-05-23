6 mins ago - Health

FDA blocks sale of 29 coronavirus antibody tests in the U.S.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn at a White House briefing on March 19. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA blocked 29 manufacturers, many of which are based in China, from selling coronavirus antibody tests in the U.S. on Friday.

Why it matters: Antibody tests help medical workers find out how widespread the coronavirus is in a given community, even if someone is asymptomatic — which New York state has pursued in recent weeks.

Details: The FDA did not specify why the tests were barred from distribution in the U.S., but reasons include a test having significant problems or if an emergency authorization request is not submitted in time.

Flashback: The FDA "does not automatically independently verify performance" of antibody tests after granting them emergency authorization, the AMA wrote earlier this month — and tests that are not commercially marketed do not require FDA authorization.

Go deeper: CDC is conflating diagnostic and antibody tests for coronavirus

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Some countries are hardly testing for COVID-19 at all

Data: IRC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus testing is barely scratching the surface in much of the developing world.

By the numbers: Americans are more than 200 times as likely to have been tested as people in countries like Nigeria and Somalia, according to data compiled by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 5,271,047 — Total deaths: 340,196 — Total recoveries — 2,087,336Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,613,476 — Total deaths: 96,662 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: Why Americans in food deserts are even more vulnerableThere is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, new report finds Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting.
  4. States: D.C. and its suburbs have some of the worst coronavirus rates in the U.S. Daily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March.
  5. Business: Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza stripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

