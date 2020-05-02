25 mins ago - Health

New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

Orion Rummler

Passengers ride the subway on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

  • The state is distributing 7 million face masks to nursing homes, those living under the city's housing authority, and poor communities, Cuomo said on Saturday.

Between the lines: As a whole, 19.9% of New York City has tested positive for antibodies, the preliminary study found. At 27.6%, the Bronx is reporting the highest rate of infection, which Cuomo said the state would further investigate.

Go deeper: Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended another until May 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday. The country is now overseeing one of the longest-running lockdowns in the world.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.3 million people and killed over 237,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 15 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump on Saturday claimed that there are enough coronavirus tests for senators returning this week to Washington, D.C. The age of many senators put them at a heightened risk for severe illness from the virus.

The big picture: As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, and the number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Bryan Walsh

How to avoid dueling outbreaks of coronavirus and flu

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The seasonal return of influenza in the fall and winter is set to further complicate the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic — but it doesn't have to be a double disaster.

The big picture: Influenza kills tens of thousands of Americans each year, with symptoms similar to COVID-19 that make it easy to mistake one for the another. But the flu has a vaccine — and a dedicated plan to increase vaccination rates could avert a magnified disease crisis.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowApr 30, 2020 - Science