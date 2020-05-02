New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

The state is distributing 7 million face masks to nursing homes, those living under the city's housing authority, and poor communities, Cuomo said on Saturday.

Between the lines: As a whole, 19.9% of New York City has tested positive for antibodies, the preliminary study found. At 27.6%, the Bronx is reporting the highest rate of infection, which Cuomo said the state would further investigate.

Go deeper: Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15