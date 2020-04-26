22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15

Ursula Perano

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Sunday that certain "low-risk" construction and manufacturing activities could begin in some regions when the state's stay-at-home order expires on May 15 as part of a "phase one" reopening.

The state of play: Cuomo said that phase one will only apply to regions that see total hospitalizations from the coronavirus decline for 14 days, which will likely be concentrated in upstate New York. He also noted that not all construction and manufacturing are the same and that businesses will be asked to develop safe procedures.

  • After a two-week period in which officials can monitor the effects of reopening, regions can then move on to "phase two."
  • Phase two will be guided by a "business-by-business analysis" that uses a matrix to determine how essential a business is and what risks would be posed by reopening, Cuomo said.

The big picture: New York reported 367 deaths over the past 24 hours, a steep decline that represents the first time the daily death toll has dropped below 400 this month. It continues a downward trend for the state's coronavirus outbreak, which is believed to have passed its peak.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,934,141 — Total deaths: 205,142 — Total recoveries — 853,666Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 943,865 — Total deaths: 54,480 — Total recoveries — 105,982 — Total tested: 5,184,635Map.
  3. Public health: CDC updates symptoms list — U.S. testing numbers should soon double — WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports" — Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on pandemic.
  4. Business: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers.
  5. States: Michigan governor says it's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy — 96% of 3,300 inmates with coronavirus surveyed were asymptomatic.
  6. World: Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work — India begins to relax lockdown — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  7. Trump: Birx defends president's disinfectant comments as a "dialogue" between him and scientists.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

CDC adds 6 new possible coronavirus symptoms

A transmission electron microscope view of the coronavirus. Photo: Image Point FR/LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The CDC has updated its list of possible symptoms for the novel coronavirus to include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, and a loss of taste or smell.

The big picture: Previously, the CDC only included fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms, which may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. Clinicians are finding evidence that the coronavirus affects more than just the lungs, the Washington Post reported earlier this month.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus began six weeks ago.

By the numbers: The coronavirus has infected over 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 829,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 940,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

