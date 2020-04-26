Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Sunday that certain "low-risk" construction and manufacturing activities could begin in some regions when the state's stay-at-home order expires on May 15 as part of a "phase one" reopening.

The state of play: Cuomo said that phase one will only apply to regions that see total hospitalizations from the coronavirus decline for 14 days, which will likely be concentrated in upstate New York. He also noted that not all construction and manufacturing are the same and that businesses will be asked to develop safe procedures.

After a two-week period in which officials can monitor the effects of reopening, regions can then move on to "phase two."

Phase two will be guided by a "business-by-business analysis" that uses a matrix to determine how essential a business is and what risks would be posed by reopening, Cuomo said.

The big picture: New York reported 367 deaths over the past 24 hours, a steep decline that represents the first time the daily death toll has dropped below 400 this month. It continues a downward trend for the state's coronavirus outbreak, which is believed to have passed its peak.