2 hours ago - Health

CDC is conflating diagnostic and antibody tests for coronavirus

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday confirmed that it has been combining the results of diagnostic coronavirus tests and coronavirus antibody tests, The Atlantic reports.

Why it matters: Including antibody test results distorts data on the prevalence of the coronavirus and can overstate the ability to safely begin the reopening process.

  • A positive COVID-19 test means a person is currently carrying the coronavirus, while a positive antibody test suggests the individual has been infected in the past.

What they're saying: Harvard professor of global health Ashish Jha told The Atlantic, "Because antibody tests are meant to be used on the general population, not just symptomatic people, they will, in most cases, have a lower percent-positive rate than viral tests."

  • Jha says the CDC's combination of the two tests makes their results "uninterpretable," and that the distortion will "drive down your positive rate in a very dramatic way."

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus is slowing health care spending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic will likely reduce total U.S. health care spending — at least for a while.

The big picture: The pandemic is a health care crisis, but it's costing less than the other, routine care that's been postponed because of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Health

Over 5,500 NYPD officers return to work after testing positive for coronavirus

NYPD officers, May 17. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

5,521 New York Police Department officers returned for duty as of Wednesday after previously testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the NYPD tweeted.

Why it matters: The CDC considers immediate health risks from the coronavirus for law enforcement to be low when they are performing routine duties. But the pandemic has resulted in a "worst-case scenario" for the NYPD, as one out of every six officers were out sick in April, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 21, 2020 - Health