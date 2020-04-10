18 mins ago - Health

The FDA's about-face on coronavirus antibody testing

Caitlin Owens

A nasal swab from a coronavirus test. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

In terms of regulatory flexibility, the FDA's approach to coronavirus antibody testing is a 180-degree turn from its approach to diagnostic testing.

The big picture: The antibody tests, also known as serological tests, essentially detect whether someone's immune system has reacted to the coronavirus, helping determine whether they have had it — regardless of whether they had symptoms.

  • The tests will help determine how widespread the coronavirus outbreak has been, something currently unknown because of diagnostic testing failures.

By the numbers: Only one test has received an emergency use authorization from the FDA , but more than 80 test developers have notified the agency that they have non-authorized tests available for use, which is allowed.

  • The agency eventually adopted a similarly flexible approach to diagnostic tests.
  • But the Trump administration has been widely criticized for its early decisions to rely on tests made by the CDC, and for being slow to allow commercial and academic labs to participate.

Yes, but: The FDA's rationale for keeping a close hold on who was making coronavirus tests was that it was important for the tests to be accurate.

  • Scott Becker, executive director of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, has raised concerns about questionable serological tests that have appeared on the market, and has voiced these concerns about the "wild, wild West" environment to the administration, per the Washington Post.

World coronavirus updates: WHO says returning to normal too soon will undermine sacrifices

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization is cautioning that moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 94,800 people and infected more than 1.5 million globally as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States, the United Kingdom and France are in the eye of the storm, while Turkey has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Jonathan Swan

Some Trump aides eye May 1 start to coronavirus reopening

President Trump was flanked at yesterday's briefing by HHS Secretary Alex Azar (far left), Vice President Pence and Deborah Birx. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's aides, encouraged by virus data showing fewer deaths than once projected, are working behind the scenes to deliver on his vow to reopen America "sooner rather than later."

What to watch: A senior White House official said there’s a lot of internal energy pushing for May 1, because that's the end of the White House's "30 Days to Slow the Spread."

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Single-day death toll slows, stays under 2,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

For the past two days, the coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 people in the U.S. within 24 hour periods. But on Thursday, the single-day death toll did not exceed 2,000, per per Johns Hopkins data.

Where it stands: Roughly 16 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits over the past three weeks due to the pandemic's growing economic repercussions. Here's how to understand the scale of American job decimation.

