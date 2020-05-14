1 hour ago - Health

AMA cautions use of coronavirus antibody tests to determine "immunity"

An EMT sorts through blood samples to test for COVID-19 antibodies at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City on May 14. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Antibody tests that identify those who have previously contracted the coronavirus should not be used to determine immunity, the American Medical Association cautioned in a Thursday report.

The big picture: Antibody tests help medical workers find out how widespread the coronavirus is in a given community, which New York state has pursued in recent weeks. These tests detect the antibodies the body produces when it fights off a coronavirus infection, but scientists don't know whether that translates into immunity, or how long such immunity might last.

What they're saying: The FDA "does not automatically independently verify performance" of antibody tests after granting them emergency authorization, the AMA writes — and tests that are not commercially marketed do not require FDA authorization.

  • Antibody tests should not be used as justification for returning for work or discontinuing social distancing practices, the AMA says.

Where it stands: Roughly 12 commercial antibody tests have received emergency authorization by the FDA, while over 120 others are currently on the market, the AMA writes.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has killed over 300,000 people around the world, Johns Hopkins data showed on Thursday afternoon.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and more than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Nursing homes lobby for immunity from lawsuits amid pandemic

An ambulance is sanitized after dropping off a patient at a New York City health center. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo "quietly inserted a provision" in New York's budget bill that extended legal protections to the nursing home industry, making it harder for families to sue them, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Nursing home lobbyists have been pushing during the coronavirus pandemic for immunity from lawsuits, and New York is among "at least 15 states" to have introduced extended legal protections to the industry per AP.

CDC posts revised reopening guidelines after White House intervention

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new guidance on Thursday that advises businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, and more on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The White House coronavirus task force asked the CDC to revise a more extensive set of guidelines that the agency had prepared more than a month ago, believing it was "overly prescriptive," an administration official told Axios' Alayna Treene.

