Kellyanne Conway clashes with CNN's Amanpour over Trump's rhetoric

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to the press at the White House in Washington, DC
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway clashed with CNN's Christiane Amanpour over President Trump's divisive rhetoric during a heated interview Monday on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

Why it matters: Democratic presidential candidates have labeled Trump a racist for his hardline immigration policies and Twitter attacks on lawmakers of color. Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke told CNN that Trump is a "white nationalist" who is encouraging more racism and violence in the U.S.

The big picture: Trump condemned racism and white supremacy during an address to the nation earlier Monday.

Kellyanne Conway