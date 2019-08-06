White House counselor Kellyanne Conway clashed with CNN's Christiane Amanpour over President Trump's divisive rhetoric during a heated interview Monday on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

Why it matters: Democratic presidential candidates have labeled Trump a racist for his hardline immigration policies and Twitter attacks on lawmakers of color. Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke told CNN that Trump is a "white nationalist" who is encouraging more racism and violence in the U.S.

The big picture: Trump condemned racism and white supremacy during an address to the nation earlier Monday.

