Immigration and Customs Enforcement is due to start raids to arrest thousands of members of undocumented families Sunday, the New York Times reports, citing 2 current homeland security officials and 1 person who used to work there.

The big picture: Thursday's report comes after Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli told reporters Wednesday the raids would "absolutely" happen. Trump said last month he would delay what he called the "Illegal Immigration Removal Process," referencing the planned mass ICE raids, at the request of Democrats.