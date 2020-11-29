San Francisco will begin imposing a curfew Monday night after California moved the city to the state's most restrictive "purple" tier due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor London Breed announced on Twitter Saturday.

Driving the news: Breed said the city is currently averaging 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November. The mayor added that the city recorded 768 cases during the week of Nov. 16.