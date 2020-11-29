Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a 2019 press conference in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) tweeted Saturday night that he and his partner, Marlon Reis, tested positive for COVID-19.
The big picture: Polis said they're both "asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home." On Nov. 9, Polis extended a 30-day mask mandate to combat a rise in cases. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has confirmed a total of 225,283 coronavirus infections, with the state reporting a seven-day moving average of 4,095 cases — 205 fewer than the previous week.