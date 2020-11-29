Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Colorado governor and partner test positive for coronavirus

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a 2019 press conference in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) tweeted Saturday night that he and his partner, Marlon Reis, tested positive for COVID-19.

The big picture: Polis said they're both "asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home." On Nov. 9, Polis extended a 30-day mask mandate to combat a rise in cases. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has confirmed a total of 225,283 coronavirus infections, with the state reporting a seven-day moving average of 4,095 cases — 205 fewer than the previous week.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: McConnell temporarily halts in-person lunches for GOP caucus.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists.
  5. Cities: Surge in cases forces San Francisco to impose curfew — Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. Sports: NFL bans in-person team activities Monday, Tuesday due to COVID-19 surge — NBA announces new coronavirus protocols.
  7. World: London police arrest more than 150 during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Axios
8 hours ago - Health

Surge in coronavirus cases forces San Francisco to impose curfew

Health care workers at a testing site in San Francisco on Nov. 21. Photo: Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

San Francisco will begin imposing a curfew Monday night after California moved the city to the state's most restrictive "purple" tier due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor London Breed announced on Twitter Saturday.

Driving the news: Breed said the city is currently averaging 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November. The mayor added that the city recorded 768 cases during the week of Nov. 16.

Oriana Gonzalez
16 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings

Cars waiting in line at a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials announced a new three-week stay-at-home order on Friday, urging residents not to gather with people beyond their immediate household starting Monday.

The state of play: The new "safer-at-home" order comes as the county — the most populous in the U.S. — confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average of 4,751 new cases.

