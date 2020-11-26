Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday, per CBS News.
The state of play: The governor has minor symptoms and will continue working remotely, according to his office.
The state last week imposed a set of measures capping public gatherings in response to a surge in cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.
- 29,959 have tested positive for coronavirus in Wyoming, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.