Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday, per CBS News.

The state of play: The governor has minor symptoms and will continue working remotely, according to his office.

The state last week imposed a set of measures capping public gatherings in response to a surge in cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.

Axios
9 hours ago - Sports

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

The University of Alabama's football team said Wednesday that its coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The 69-year-old legendary coach will miss the annual Iron Bowl on Saturday, where No. 1 ranked Alabama will take on No. 22 ranked rival Auburn. Saban, who registered a false positive COVID-19 test in October, is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to self-isolate at home.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Sports

NFL reschedules Thanksgiving matchup due to COVID-19 outbreak

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL is postponing its primetime Thanksgiving day game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the league announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time the league has had to scrap a game since October, as the U.S. copes with another surge in coronavirus infections heading into the holidays.

Axios
3 hours ago - Health

Beware a Thanksgiving mirage

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Don't be surprised if COVID metrics plunge over the next few days, only to spike next week.

Why it matters: The COVID Tracking Project warns of a "double-weekend pattern" on Thanksgiving — where the usual weekend backlog of data is tacked on to a holiday.

