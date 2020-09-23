Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike Parson. Photo: Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for coronavirus, the governor's office announced Wednesday.
The big picture: The 65-year-old Parson is the second governor known to have contracted COVID-19, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R). Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested positive in August prior to meeting with President Trump, but it was later determined to be a false positive.
The state of play: The first lady was tested "after displaying minor symptoms," before Parson, who has not displayed symptoms, took a test of his own.
- He continues to work "without interruption," according to the news release.
- The governor's staff has been tested and is waiting for the results.