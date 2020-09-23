14 mins ago - Health

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike Parson. Photo: Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for coronavirus, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The big picture: The 65-year-old Parson is the second governor known to have contracted COVID-19, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R). Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested positive in August prior to meeting with President Trump, but it was later determined to be a false positive.

The state of play: The first lady was tested "after displaying minor symptoms," before Parson, who has not displayed symptoms, took a test of his own.

  • He continues to work "without interruption," according to the news release.
  • The governor's staff has been tested and is waiting for the results.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The weekly number of new global coronavirus cases reported last week reached its highest level yet, the World Health Organization said.

The big picture: From September 14-20, there were nearly 2 million new cases, a 6% increase compared to the previous week, the WHO said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

Supply shortages continue to plague COVID-19 testing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Supply shortages are still a problem for coronavirus testing, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Health systems are being forced to limit who gets tested, sometimes limiting tests to the most essential patients — which is far from an ideal testing strategy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
5 hours ago - Health

Fauci clashes with Rand Paul at COVID hearing: "You're not listening"

Top health expert Anthony Fauci rebuked Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) at a hearing on Wednesday over his suggestion that New York's COVID-19 infection rate is low because the population there has reached herd immunity.

The big picture: Paul, a libertarian who has criticized government lockdown measures as "authoritarian," has clashed with Fauci in previous hearings. Paul accused Fauci of being a "big fan" of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his lockdown restrictions, while Fauci said the Kentucky senator has repeatedly "misconstrued" his comments.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!