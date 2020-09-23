Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for coronavirus, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The big picture: The 65-year-old Parson is the second governor known to have contracted COVID-19, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R). Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested positive in August prior to meeting with President Trump, but it was later determined to be a false positive.

The state of play: The first lady was tested "after displaying minor symptoms," before Parson, who has not displayed symptoms, took a test of his own.